The 'Egg People' of the Pocomoke Forest, Maryland

I found the following information recently. There are a lot of strange stories that come out of Maryland's Eastern Shore, but I can't say that I have heard much about the 'egg people.' If you have further information, please feel free to forward to me.
"In 1973, a local journal in Maryland told about a Mr Wood who told, among other stories, that his friend Dan Long, from Somerset county, told him that one night in the Pocomoke Forest, apparently in 1965, he had met the "Egg People".
This Mr Wood told that Mr Long told him that he went on a beer blast with some friends in that forest around Westover, in an area where a Perdue poultry farm was located, and where there was one spot near that farm where the company would dump all the unfertilized or otherwise faulty eggs.
Apparently this Mr Long and his friends, near this dump, were startled when dogs barked, and then saw four or five Egg-People, whitish and glowing, with large egg-like heads, coming from the egg dump.
There were apparently more rumors about these "Egg-People" in the next years."
-----
Mark Opsasnick reports that the following account about an occurrence in the late 1960s, in town of Westover, Somerset County Maryland, appeared in the October 25, 1973 edition of the Eastern Shore Times and was run again in the same paper on October 31, 1974:
"Mr Wood also tells of a story that he heard from Dan Long, a friend of his from Somerset county. Mr Long had recounted his experience one night in the Pocomoke Forest, when he met the Egg People."
"According to Mr Wood, Mr Long told him that he went on a beer blast with some friends, into the Pocomoke Forest around Westover. This was in an area where a Perdue poultry farm was located. There was one spot near the farm where Perdue would dump all the eggs that were unfertilized or had something wrong with them."
"Mr Long and his friends were near this dump, when they were startled by a sound of dogs barking. Then from the dump came four or five "People" - whiteish and glowing - with large egg-like heads."
Mark Opsasnick notes that all the following "Egg People" or "Egg Monster" stories are said to have taken place during a 2 or 3 week period around Halloween of either 1968 or 1969, and at this point in time none of the witnesses he contacted could remember the exact dates.
-----
There are dozens of stories about the Pocomoke Forest: ghosts, the ghost of a little girl looking for her lost red shoes, "Egg-people", a "Goat-Man", some "white bigfoot" etc.
Mark Chorvinsky (1954-2005) was a Fortean researcher of skeptical orientation and was the editor, publisher and founder of Strange Magazine. He is famous for debunking the the British Museum Crystal Skull and the Mitchell-Hedges Crystal Skull mythology in the 1980's.
Mark Opsasnick is well-known for his book on The Doors' Jim Morrison and interviews of band members. He also has an interest in Fortean phenomena, possessions, and Bigfoot, and wrote numerous articles for Strange Magazine and a book on the Maryland Bigfoot sightings.
What we have there is however nothing more than a story by the man who heard the story from the man who saw, the whole according to a newspaper, without particular confirmations.
Sources:
"The Eastern Shore Times," Ocean City, Maryland, USA, October 25, 1973
"The Eastern Shore Times," Ocean City, Maryland, USA, October 31, 1974
"The Maryland Bigfoot Digest", book by Mark Opsasnick, Xlibris Corporation publishers, USA, page 161, 2004
Article by Mark Chorvinsky and Mark Opsasnick - "Strange Magazine, USA, #5"
"1965 Humanoid Reports", compiled by Albert Rosales
www.ufoinfo.com
ufologie.patrickgross.org/
Have a question for Lon? Have you ever wanted to ask Lon a question about an entity, cryptid, encounter, observation, occurrence, investigation or anything related to the supernatural or paranormal? Stay tuned on YouTube for 'Ask Lon Anything' Wednesday, October. 7th at 9 PM ET.
I sincerely ask that you consider supporting Phantoms & Monsters and my other work through a donation.
These times have been tough for everyone. But if my readers and those who use my services and research would each offer a consideration, no matter the amount, it would be immensely helpful.
I am adding back a few items to the blog and newsletter since some of the former issues with the interface have been resolved. We have high expectation for the Beyond Explanation YouTube channel, including live chats, documentaries and more entertaining features.
A Lesser-Known UFO Wave: Amazing Activity in 1957
The Bizarre Mass UFO Sighting at Wanaque Reservoir
The Shug Monkey: A Sinister British Monster. What’s in a Name? Quite a Lot!
Neanderthal genes may be to blame in some severe coronavirus cases
Space Force Announces Plans For a Moon Base and Robots
Chicago & Regional Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters
Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research Website
PLEASE NOTE: The Arcane Radio YouTube uploads are being moved to the 'Beyond Explanation' channel. You may want to subscribe to 'Beyond Explanation' so that you don't miss an episode. Thanks.
'Winged Cryptids: Humanoids, Monsters & Anomalous Creatures Casebook' is now available on Amazon.com and from our new publisher Singular Fortean Publishing
A review of 'Winged Cryptids: Humanoids, Monsters & Anomalous Creatures Casebook' by Linda Godfrey
SUBSCRIBE NOW to 'Beyond Explanation'...Phantoms & Monsters on YouTube - Also, the 'Arcane Radio' show archive is available at the same channel.
Follow the Phantoms & Monsters Archives on Flipboard
Follow the Phantoms & Monsters Archive on Mix
Disclaimer:
The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.
Fair Use Notice:
This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.
You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.
Please Note:
On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute) NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters.
© 2005-2020 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved