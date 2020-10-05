Tall Red-Eyed 'O'Hare Mothman' Close Encounter at USPS Sorting Facility

The following information was received by Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research investigator Manuel Navarette on UFO Clearinghouse. A USPS sorting facility employee at O'Hare International Airport recalls her scary encounter with a tall red-eyed winged humanoid in the parking lot. Any further interviews and information will be posted.
"I had just left work at the USPS sorting facility at O’Hare International Airport at about 11:00 pm on Thursday the 24th of September and was walking out to my car when I saw something standing at the far end of the parking where I usually park. At first I thought it was a very tall person with a long coat. As I got closer to my car, I unlocked my car, which caused my headlights to come on. My headlights hit the person standing about 20-25 feet from my car, causing it to turn and look right at me. I saw that this was not some person but some red-eyed being and what appeared to be a coat were actually wings which it spread out as it turned to look at me. At first I thought it was some kind of very large bird but I’ve never seen any bird that stood almost 7 feet tall. I’m 5’4 and this thing looked taller than me by at least 2 feet.
This thing then started making some type of chirping sound, almost a half chirp and half click like someone was clicking their tongue but much much faster. It then made some type of screeching sound and took off running toward me. It got to within 10 feet of me and took off into the air and flew above me.
I was screaming hysterically as I crouched down behind my car's open door and I dived into my car headfirst. I was in a near panic as I tried to start the car, close and lock the doors and turn on my interior lights. I started my car and took off out of the parking lot and flew down the road until I hit the main road. I got home and told my husband who also works at the same facility and he was the one who told me about the sightings of this thing.
I was scared sh*tless and hope I never see this thing again. This thing is roaming around the area, scaring people half to death. I hope the airport people decide to do something about this thing someday."
NOTE: This facility is near the locations of several other winged humanoid sightings at O'Hare International Airport. Manuel has contacted the witness in an attempt to schedule an interview. Any new information will be added to this report. Lon
