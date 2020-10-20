Smiling Black Clad Malevolent Entities

2 accounts of black clad entities that smile back at the witnesses. Are these harbingers, foretelling a death or disaster. What do you think?
I recently received the following accounts:
Salt River, Arizona: "I used to see a lot of things when I was a kid...all the time. When I was about 9 or so I was in my grandma's room, which was at the end of the hall. I was walking down the hallway back into the living room when I passed the middle room and I happened to turn my head and look into the room where I saw this man or whatever he was. He was in all black and average height. He had a white face, black eyes and some kind of bloody mark on his forehead. He kind of had his head down but was looking towards me smiling with yellow teeth.
It didn't hit me what I saw right away until I reached the living room and then I started crying. I couldn't calm down. My cousins, who were about my age, were asking me what I saw. I finally told them what I saw. Anyway the next morning my uncle woke me and he was shaking me telling me to get up asking me if I drew a scary picture of some kind of demon. I told him no. He made me get up. He couldn't find it. He was looking everywhere and I was just standing there watching him. He looked scared. We never found the picture, but only he knows what was on it." AM
NOTE: These type of sudden sightings usually proceed a death. I've heard many similar accounts. The 'demon' drawing is a strange twist. The next account is similar. Lon
-----
1990s – Saskatchewan, Canada: "Well this one was one of the scariest things that happened to me. When I was a teen I was on the phone with a friend and I was alone in the house. Soon, it got weirdly quiet and I felt like I had to get out. So I wrote my parents a note saying something weird was happening and would not come home until they came and got me. I would at my friend's house just a few houses away.
As I was leaving I looked down the basement stairs and saw a man standing at the bottom of the stairs! He has a round hat old style and he was all in black. He was staring up at me with my hand on the door to leave. He was so dark and felt evil. I couldn’t see his feet. Just a dark figure, all but his face, and hat and coat all black looking at me smiling! I raced to my friend's house I was so shaken up! I knew he was the devil or something just as evil! My parents smudged the house! Never want to see him or that thing again!" MD
