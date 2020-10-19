Sense of 'Warning' by 2 Witnesses of Bigfoot & Winged Humanoid

2 close encounter accounts, one with a Bigfoot and her offspring. The other is a wing-humanoid. Both witness 'felt' a sense of 'warning' before they realized what they were looking at.
The following accounts were recently sent to me:
“My ex and I were driving along a dirt road in Claysprings, Arizona. It was a nice day so we were driving along then I looked out the window I seen a hairy thing. What I noticed was its feet. That's what made me stop the car. It was in a fetal position. I could see the feet, the knees, elbows. There was a smaller hairy thing clutched by the bigger one.
So we stopped and I jumped out of the car and there was a creek. As I was ready to cross the creek, and soon as I stepped in the creek, all of a sudden I froze! Then all of my hair on my neck and arms stood straight up. I even looked at the hairs on my arms were standing up. Then I felt it watching me. That feeling I will never forget, like, I better turn around and take off.
Then my girlfriend jumps out too, all freaked out telling me to get back in the car because the mom Bigfoot was watching us because she felt it too. So we just jumped back in the car and took off. My girlfriend was all freaked out, telling me, 'Do you feel it watching us?' I was like, 'Heck, yeah!'
Then, years later, I was watching TV and it said not to go near it because the mom would have killed anything or person that came near its kid." MB
This occurred near Debden, Saskatchewan, Canada. Driving home after a day shift I believe around midnight. I didn’t not know why but something told me to stop and slowdown. It’s a moonlit night and I’m coming across a bush with a couple of thicker trees and in between them above ground I saw a human-like thing between two trees about 15 feet in the air. I sped off. I didn’t go outside at night for two weeks. It was on top between 2 trees. Like the mothman, Something like that. I didn’t stay long enough to find out." DK
