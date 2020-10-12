Possible Methods of UFO Propulsion Examined - Part X
From Keller Venus Files: Dr. Charles T. Dozier, left, senior research engineer and guided missiles expert of the Convair Division of General Dynamics Corporation, conducts an anti-gravity research experiment with Martin Kaplan, Convair senior electronics engineer.
It was clear by the mid-1950s that the American government and the military-industrial complex had teamed up to foster a revolution in power and aerospace applications utilizing the forces of anti-gravity. Long-established companies in the United States aircraft and electronic industries were contracted by the Department of Defense to initiate an incredible program to discover the secrets of gravity and create revolutionary new propulsion systems that would mimic the power and maneuverability demonstrated in the ever-elusive flying saucers seen in increasing numbers in our skies. As noted previously, American scientists had come a long way since 1948 and the establishment of the Gravity Research Foundation (GRF) of New Boston, New Hampshire, by the Wall Street wizard and philanthropist, Roger W. Babson, toward unlocking the greatest unsolved mystery of the known universe, the manipulation of the force of anti-gravity. Babson was thoroughly convinced that there must exist a physical mechanism for the propagation of anti-gravity which can be discovered and ultimately controlled. No doubt, this momentous advance would herald a new age in the generation of a tremendous power that could be utilized in transportation and many other fields, even eclipsing atomic power. But most importantly, such a discovery would exercise a tremendous impact in the field of aerospace design, for this is where the problem of fighting the effects of gravity has always been the basic concern.
Fantastic Possibility
Writing in the European edition of the Sunday, 20 November 1955, New York Herald Tribune, military and aviation editor Ansel E. Talbert, made the following comments concerning the potential inherent in the utilization of the force of anti-gravity:
“One almost fantastic possibility is that if gravity can be understood scientifically and negated or neutralized in some relatively inexpensive manner, it will be possible to build aircraft, Earth satellites and even space ships that will move swiftly into outer space, without strain, beyond the pull of the Earth’s gravity field. They would not have to wrench themselves away through the brute force of powerful rockets and through expenditures of expensive chemical fuels.”
Beyond Babson’s GRF, the Herald Tribune military and aviation editor revealed that pure research on gravity was then being conducted in some form at the Institute for Advanced Study and Princeton University, both in Princeton, New Jersey, in addition to the University of Indiana’s School of Advanced Mathematical Studies and the Purdue University Research Foundation, both in West Lafayette, Indiana.
A scientific group from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), which encourages original research in pure and applied science, also felt that it was imperative to attend a seminar of the GRF held in New Boston, New Hampshire, in January 1954, at which Clarence Birdseye, the inventor and industrialist was present. Birdseye gave the world its first packed, quick-frozen foods and laid the foundation for today’s frozen foods industry. Birdseye, seeing eye-to-eye with Babson on the vast potential of anti-gravity, felt that the field might be a fertile ground for the funding of investment opportunities.
And at the beginning of November 1955, the board of trustees at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill announced that financing was approved for the establishment of an Institute of Pure Physics, which would primarily carry out theoretical research on the gravity. This initiative was proposed by the university’s president, Dr. Gordon Gray, who once served as Secretary of the Army, Assistant Secretary of Defense and Special Assistant to the President of the United States. People in important places where decidedly interested in moving developments in anti-gravity research along.
Funding Collected
Talbert revealed that the majority of funding to make the institute possible was collected by Agnew H. Bahnson, Jr., an industrialist from Winston-Salem, North Carolina. With the unanimous approval of the board of trustees, the university administration was in the process of making decisions as to the institute’s scope and appropriate personnel. The directorship was offered to Dr. Bryce S. DeWitt of the Radiation Laboratory at the University of California at Berkeley, who also was the author of the GRF’s 1953 award-winning essay, “New Directions for Research in the Theory of Gravitation” (See Part IX of this series). Dr. De Witt accepted the leadership position.
From Keller Venus Files: In 1955, George S. Trimble, Jr., vice president in charge of advanced design planning at Martin Aircraft Corporation, organized the Research Institute for Advanced Study to investigate gravitational effects.
Aviation Companies Onboard
As of November 1955, Talbert learned of the active backing of a general program to try and discover how gravity is propagated by many United States companies in the aviation industry. These included the Glenn L. Martin Company of Baltimore, Maryland, the builders of the nation’s first giant, jet-powered flying boat; Convair of San Diego, California, designers and builders of the huge B-36 intercontinental bomber and the world’s first vertical take-off fighter; Bell Aircraft of Buffalo, New York, builders of the first piloted airplane to fly faster than sound and a “vertical take-off and landing jet plane;” as well as the Sikorsky Division of United Aircraft, pioneer helicopter builders.
Stay tuned to this website for Part XI, wherein Dr. Raymond Keller looks at the enlisting of European expertise in the expanding anti-gravity research efforts being undertaken in the United States in the mid-1950s, being financed by the federal government and corporations in the burgeoning aviation, electronics and defense industries.
