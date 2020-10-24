Possible Bigfoot 'Escorts' Hiker in Seneca Creek / Spruce Knob, West Virginia

A hiker recalls her recent experience in the Seneca Creek/Spruce Knob, WV backcountry. She also details her brief experience with a Bigfoot near Davis, WV.
I just found this recent incident report:
"October 10-11, 2020: I was on a backpacking excursion with one other person; we were in the Seneca Creek/Spruce Knob backcountry in WV. What was supposed to be a three day/two night, 16-mile outing turned into a day and a half, 20-mile mistake, thanks to terrible weather (and, admittedly, some poor decision-making on our part). That Sunday we ended up hiking 18 miles to get back to the trail head; the last five miles was in torrential rain in the dark (on the Huckleberry Trail, for those who are familiar).
About three miles before we reached the trail head, I started to hear loud branches cracking to my left (I was leading, if that matters). It was easy to blame it on the weather but the further we walked the louder and closer it seemed to get. It was almost as though I could hear heavy footsteps, but again, the wind and rain were torrential so who knows. I kept quickly turning towards the trees with my headlamp illuminating the thick spruce trees, hoping I’d see something, but I never caught sight of anything.
About half a mile from the trail head I suddenly realized that I no longer had the feeling of being watched and the noises I had been hearing had ceased; if anything the weather had gotten worse so at that point I was feeling even more like it wasn’t weather-related. If I had to guess, the feeling of being “followed” went on for a little over two miles.
For context, I am an avid hiker in the VA/WV/MD/PA area, and have been for years; 99.9% of the time I hike alone. This was the first time in years of hiking that I ever felt like I was being “watched” or “followed” while hiking. (I am a female, if that matters.)
The next day, after I was home and had time to process how terrible the whole trip had been, it hit me that what I felt was that we were being “escorted” out of the woods. Given the terrible weather, we hadn’t passed anyone for miles; not another soul seemed to be out there and all the campsites we passed were vacant. I never felt like we were in danger per se, but my feeling was that something wanted to make sure we left the backcountry.
Again, to clarify, I never actually saw or smelled anything, it was all noises and feelings and I never felt like we were in any kind of danger. I just felt uneasy.
I did not mention this to my hiking partner mostly because I had made an offhand joke about Bigfoot hours earlier and she became very serious in denigrating those who think Bigfoot is real. I knew there wouldn’t be any support there. I made the joke when she said she heard bongo drums out of nowhere; I didn’t hear that sound although a few times I did hear what I thought were wood knocks.
One final thing to note is I had an experience about 30-ish miles north of here in Davis, WV back in 2013. I was driving with someone around 1am on our way to a cabin. As we rounded a curve, I swear I saw a Bigfoot on the side of the road, headed up the embankment into the woods. He stopped briefly when illuminated by my headlights; I remember thinking he looked so startled. I also remember immediately thinking, 'wow, he’s a lot shaggier than I thought he would be.' The hair/fur was a deep auburn color. My friend happened to be looking down at her phone but I screamed and slammed on my breaks. I remember actually shaking and being unable to verbalize to her what I had seen; I couldn’t believe what I thought I saw. That encounter lasted no more than three seconds.
These are the only two instances of a potential encounter that I have had on my life. I am wondering if anyone has had any similar experiences in the Seneca Creek/Spruce Knob area or anywhere in the Monongahela National Forest. Or if you think it’s possible this could have actually been a Bigfoot making sure we left the woods." UE
