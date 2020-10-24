Saturday, October 24, 2020

Possible Bigfoot 'Escorts' Hiker in Seneca Creek / Spruce Knob, West Virginia

A hiker recalls her recent experience in the Seneca Creek/Spruce Knob, WV backcountry. She also details her brief experience with a Bigfoot near Davis, WV.

I just found this recent incident report:

"October 10-11, 2020: I was on a backpacking excursion with one other person; we were in the Seneca Creek/Spruce Knob backcountry in WV. What was supposed to be a three day/two night, 16-mile outing turned into a day and a half, 20-mile mistake, thanks to terrible weather (and, admittedly, some poor decision-making on our part). That Sunday we ended up hiking 18 miles to get back to the trail head; the last five miles was in torrential rain in the dark (on the Huckleberry Trail, for those who are familiar).

About three miles before we reached the trail head, I started to hear loud branches cracking to my left (I was leading, if that matters). It was easy to blame it on the weather but the further we walked the louder and closer it seemed to get. It was almost as though I could hear heavy footsteps, but again, the wind and rain were torrential so who knows. I kept quickly turning towards the trees with my headlamp illuminating the thick spruce trees, hoping I’d see something, but I never caught sight of anything.

About half a mile from the trail head I suddenly realized that I no longer had the feeling of being watched and the noises I had been hearing had ceased; if anything the weather had gotten worse so at that point I was feeling even more like it wasn’t weather-related. If I had to guess, the feeling of being “followed” went on for a little over two miles.

For context, I am an avid hiker in the VA/WV/MD/PA area, and have been for years; 99.9% of the time I hike alone. This was the first time in years of hiking that I ever felt like I was being “watched” or “followed” while hiking. (I am a female, if that matters.)

The next day, after I was home and had time to process how terrible the whole trip had been, it hit me that what I felt was that we were being “escorted” out of the woods. Given the terrible weather, we hadn’t passed anyone for miles; not another soul seemed to be out there and all the campsites we passed were vacant. I never felt like we were in danger per se, but my feeling was that something wanted to make sure we left the backcountry.

Again, to clarify, I never actually saw or smelled anything, it was all noises and feelings and I never felt like we were in any kind of danger. I just felt uneasy.

I did not mention this to my hiking partner mostly because I had made an offhand joke about Bigfoot hours earlier and she became very serious in denigrating those who think Bigfoot is real. I knew there wouldn’t be any support there. I made the joke when she said she heard bongo drums out of nowhere; I didn’t hear that sound although a few times I did hear what I thought were wood knocks.

One final thing to note is I had an experience about 30-ish miles north of here in Davis, WV back in 2013. I was driving with someone around 1am on our way to a cabin. As we rounded a curve, I swear I saw a Bigfoot on the side of the road, headed up the embankment into the woods. He stopped briefly when illuminated by my headlights; I remember thinking he looked so startled. I also remember immediately thinking, 'wow, he’s a lot shaggier than I thought he would be.' The hair/fur was a deep auburn color. My friend happened to be looking down at her phone but I screamed and slammed on my breaks. I remember actually shaking and being unable to verbalize to her what I had seen; I couldn’t believe what I thought I saw. That encounter lasted no more than three seconds.

These are the only two instances of a potential encounter that I have had on my life. I am wondering if anyone has had any similar experiences in the Seneca Creek/Spruce Knob area or anywhere in the Monongahela National Forest. Or if you think it’s possible this could have actually been a Bigfoot making sure we left the woods." UE


PLEASE CONSIDER A DONATION

Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated. Despite what many people believe, what I do is not a profitable venture. In fact, most of the financing I receive is used to continue providing you with the results of my efforts. This all depends on you, my readers and followers. 

Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site and newsletter. You can also go directly to PayPal and use my email lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com as the recipient. Thanks again for loyalty and continued support. Lon

 

Arcane Radio is LIVE w/ chat on the Beyond Explanation YouTube channel

Fortean Research Updates Butch Witkowski, Sean Forker, Marcus Ellis | Arcane Radio 10.30.2020

Join me as I welcome Phantoms and Monsters Fortean Research investigators Butch Witkowski, Sean Forker and Marcus Ellis to Arcane Radio's live SuperChat. We will be giving updates on ongoing investigations and discussing new cases and your questions. Butch Witkowski is a UFO, paranormal and cryptid investigator and the founder of the UFO Research Center of Pennsylvania based in Birdsboro, PA. Sean Forker is a Bigfoot and cryptid investigator, as well as a radio personality. He hails from Williamsport, PA. Marcus Ellis is a Bigfoot and paranormal investigator from central Mississippi. He is also an accomplished musician. The Phantoms and Monsters Fortean Research team website can be found at CryptidHunters.org

This will be a very informative and entertaining show! Join us this Friday, October 23rd at 9PM ET / 6PM PT -  Watch LIVE w/ chat on the Beyond Explanation YouTube channel, or listen live at the Paranormal King Radio Network or at LiveRadio/Paranormal King Radio Network

Listen to our podcast at the 'Beyond Explanation' YouTube channel



**********

TODAY'S TOP LINKS

An Alternative Way of Trying to Find Monsters: Summoning

Did you know the Houston Zoo has its own resident ghost?

American Archaeologists Disagree Over Latest Roanoke Colony Theory

First 'murder hornet' nest found in the US

Two-headed snake discovered in a Florida home

LIVE CHAT 'Ask Lon Anything' Wednesday, November 4th, 9pm Eastern

Female Abductee Encounters Dogman, Pennsylvanian Dogman Encounter, Quebec Dogman Terror | BXP A126

Four intense frightening Mothman encounters! Chicago OHare, Little Rock, South Dakota USA | BXP A125

Threatening Dogman Encounters, Navajo reservation, Southeastern Oklahoma and Appalachia. | BXP A124

Fortean Research Updates Butch Witkowski, Sean Forker, Marcus Ellis | Arcane Radio 10.30.2020

PODCAST - David Eckhart | Alien Abductee / Close Encounters Experiencer | Arcane Radio 10.23.2020

Sioux City Entity: Lon Strickler's Personal 8 Yr Investigation of a Malevolent Spirit | BXP A127

Bat-Winged Humanoid Observed Behind Schaumburg, Illinois Catholic Church

Chicago & Regional Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters

Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research Website

Paranormal / Cryptid / UFO Books You Should Read


'Beyond Explanation' is a collection of first-person encounters, directly from the pages of Phantoms & Monsters. Please subscribe & feel free to distribute to your friends and other paranormal enthusiasts. The Facebook page can be found at Beyond Explanation on Facebook - Thanks for your help. I hope you enjoy! Your comments are welcomed. Lon


Would your paranormal / cryptid group like to become an affiliate of Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research? By becoming an affiliate investigative group, we can forward reports to you from your area in which none of our team can physically investigate. If interested, send me an email at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com. The member / affiliate list can be found at Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research Team / Affiliate Groups. Thanks. Lon


'Winged Cryptids: Humanoids, Monsters & Anomalous Creatures Casebook' is now available on Amazon.com and from our new publisher Singular Fortean Publishing



SUBSCRIBE NOW to 'Beyond Explanation'...Phantoms & Monsters on YouTube - Also, the 'Arcane Radio' show archive is available at the same channel.

Follow Cryptid Encounters & Sightings on Feedly

Follow the Phantoms & Monsters Archives on Flipboard

Follow the Phantoms & Monsters Archive on Mix












----------

This newsletter is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License.

Disclaimer:

The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.

Fair Use Notice:

This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.

You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.

Please Note:

On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute) NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters.

© 2005-2020 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved

Posted by at
Labels: ,




BOOK SUGGESTIONS


The Messengers: Owls, Synchronicity and the UFO Abductee

Stories from the Messengers: Owls, UFOs and a Deeper Reality

Impossible Realities: The Science Behind Energy Healing, Telepathy, Reincarnation, Precognition, and Other Black Swan Phenomena

I Am the Word: A Guide to the Consciousness of Man's Self in a Transitioning Time

Silent Invasion: The Pennsylvania UFO-Bigfoot Casebook

Astonishing Encounters: Pennsylvania's Unknown Creatures, Casebook 3

Encounters with Flying Humanoids: Mothman, Manbirds, Gargoyles & Other Winged Beasts

Monsters of Texas

Don't Look Behind You: Following Ghost Roads Into the Unknown

Beyond the Seventh Gate: Exploring Toad Road, The Seven Gates of Hell, and Other Strangeness in York, Lancaster, and Adams Counties

Bigfoot in Pennsylvania: A History of Wild-Men, Gorillas, and Other Hairy Monsters in the Keystone State

Wood Knocks Volume 1: A Journal of Sasquatch Research

Wood Knocks Volume 2: A Journal of Sasquatch Research

Wood Knocks Volume 3: Journal of Sasquatch Research

The Black Eyed Children

Strange Intruders

The Essential Guide to Bigfoot

The Lake Michigan Mothman: High Strangeness in the Midwest

Hunt for the Skinwalker: Science Confronts the Unexplained at a Remote Ranch in Utah

The Monster Book: Creatures, Beasts and Fiends of Nature

A Menagerie of Mysterious Beasts: Encounters with Cryptid Creatures

The Mothman Prophecies: A True Story

The Time Before the Secret Words: On the path of Remote Viewing, High Strangeness and Zen

The Zozo Phenomenon

The Djinn Connection: The Hidden Links Between Djinn, Shadow People, ETs, Nephilim, Archons, Reptilians and Other Entities

Beyond the Seventh Gate: Exploring Toad Road, The Seven Gates of Hell, and Other Strangeness in York, Lancaster, and Adams Counties

The Beast of Boggy Creek: The True Story of the Fouke Monster

Lizard Man: The True Story of the Bishopville Monster

Momo: The Strange Case of the Missouri Monster

Beyond Boggy Creek: In Search of the Southern Sasquatch

The Beast of Bray Road: Tailing Wisconsin's Werewolf

Real Wolfmen: True Encounters in Modern America

Monsters Among Us: An Exploration of Otherworldly Bigfoots, Wolfmen, Portals, Phantoms, and Odd Phenomena

The Royal Arch of Enoch

The Real Men In Black: Evidence, Famous Cases, and True Stories of These Mysterious Men and their Connection to UFO Phenomena

The Van Meter Visitor: A True and Mysterious Encounter with the Unknown

Monsters of West Virginia: Mysterious Creatures in the Mountain State

Venus Rising: A Concise History of the Second Planet

Final Countdown: Rockets to Venus

Cosmic Ray's Excellent Venus Adventure

The Brimstone Deceit: An In-Depth Examination of Supernatural Scents, Otherworldly Odors, and Monstrous Miasmas

Thieves in the Night: A Brief History of Supernatural Child Abductions

Voices From the Cosmos

Humanoid Encounters Series - Albert S. Rosales

Monsterland: Encounters with UFOs, Bigfoot and Orange Orbs

The Chilling, True Terror of the Black-Eyed Kids: A Monster Compilation

Beasts of Britain

Abduction: Human Encounters with Aliens

Passport to the Cosmos

Weird Winged Wonders: The Twilight World Of Cryptid Creatures

Fingerprints of the Gods

Into The Fringe: A True Story of Alien Abduction

The Candle and the Crossroads: A Book of Appalachian Conjure and Southern Root-Work

Creole Religions of the Caribbean: An Introduction from Vodou and Santeria to Obeah and Espiritismo, Second Edition (Religion, Race, and Ethnicity)

Slenderman: From Fiction to Fact

The Starchild Skull -- Genetic Enigma or Human-Alien Hybrid?

Passport to Magonia: From Folklore to Flying Saucers

Grimoire for the Green Witch: A Complete Book of Shadows

The Lost City of the Exodus: The Archaeological Evidence behind the Journey Out of Egypt

Moses and Akhenaten: Brothers in Alms

The Crystal Bible

Encyclopedia of Crystals, Revised and Expanded

Winged Cryptids: Humanoids, Monsters & Anomalous Creatures Casebook

Alien Disclosure: Experiencers Expose Reality

Mothman Dynasty: Chicago's Winged Humanoids

Haunted Rock & Roll: Ghostly Tales Of Musical Legends

Angel Medicine

Toward the Light: Rescuing Spirits, Trapped Souls, and Earthbound Ghosts

Light the Way: A Guide to Becoming a Rescue Medium

Owl Medicine

Hoodoo Herb and Root Magic: A Materia Magica of African-American Conjure

Pow-Wows, or Long Lost Friend: A Collection of Mysterious and Invaluable Arts and Remedies, for Man as Well as Animals

Energy Essentials for Witches and Spellcasters

Powwowing Among the Pennsylvania Dutch: A Traditional Medical Practice in the Modern World (Pennsylvania German History and Culture)

The Mothman Prophecies: A True Story

Operation Trojan Horse: The Classic Breakthrough Study of UFOs

The Eighth Tower: On Ultraterrestrials and the Superspectrum

Our Haunted Planet

Strange Creatures From Time and Space