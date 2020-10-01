'O'Hare Mothman,' UFOs & Alien Being Experiences Continually Reported by Airport Personnel

The following account was posted by Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research investigator Manuel Navarette on UFO Clearinghouse. A cargo company employee at O'Hare International Airport reports various unexplained sightings and encounters experienced by himself and others on the job. Any further interviews and information will be posted.
This report was sent in to the UFO Clearinghouse email late last week. The witness is an employee at O’Hare International Airport and works for one of the large cargo companies that fly in and out of the airport. In his report he tells of multiple sightings of UFO’s, and humanoid entities, including a winged humanoid both at work and at home. The witness has been contacted by UFOCH investigators to set up a face to face interview. As soon as the witness has been contacted, we will post any new developments and investigation information to the website within 24-48 hours:
My name is *redacted* and I am 34 years old and live in Elk Grove Village, Illinois. I work at O’Hare International Airport for *redacted* where I am a member of the ground crew. I have worked for *redacted* for the last 8 years and have seen a lot of strange things in my time there. I have also heard from others of the strange things that are seen and heard at O’Hare at all hours of the day and night. Anyone who has worked in and around the “cargo” facility for more than a few months has seen the strange lights in the sky or have seen anything from ghosts to strange creatures of all manners at least once. The entire airport itself is spooky, with many strange tunnels that are sealed off and forbidden to even go near to strange military vehicles that come and go at all hours of the day and night. There’s even an old graveyard on the airport grounds.
I have seen my fair share of things, I’ve seen a lot of UFO’s in the air above the airport, strange creatures that seem to hang around the airport, including the one they call the Mothman. These sightings mostly occur toward the evening and night. I work second shift, so I get out later in the evening and have seen many of these strange lights after 10-11 p.m. There is one object dubbed the “Diamond Craft” it’s a large diamond shaped light that frequently appears in the sky around the perimeter of the airport on some nights. It’s pretty well known to many of the ground crews that work throughout the airport and can sometimes be seen 2-3 nights in a row. It frequently appears in the same general area and hangs around for about 5-10 minutes before disappearing.
One night, about the 4th of July 2020, I was outside overseeing the unloading of a plane when myself and a group of four people all saw what looked like a large person with wings fly over us, it was about 20 feet above us and flew right over us with very little sound. It looked basically as I said, a large man about 6 feet tall with a very large pair of batlike wings. It was solid black, so much so that it stood out against the sky and lights of the airport. It was over in a matter of a few seconds and people joked that we had just seen the “Mothman” and the conversation quickly turned to the many sightings that people have had in and around the airport of something similar. I have had multiple encounters with UFO’s and their occupants that have been ongoing for the last 2 years.
I have seen what I can only describe as aliens on at least 8 occasions, both at work and at home. It all started back in 2018, it was around May and I looked up into the sky as I was moving from one building to the next and saw a large circular object that was giving off a green glow, it hovered silently about 100 feet from the ground and I as I looked up at it, I got the strange sensation that the object or something in it was looking back at me. I picked up the pace and tried to get into the building but the closer I got to the door an overwhelming urge came over me to stop and look up at the object. It finally got too much to bear and I stopped about 20 feet from the door and looked up just in time to see the object slowly drift away and higher into the sky. It continued its upward trend for about 10 seconds before it simply disappeared from sight.
My first encounter with seeing one of the aliens happened a month later, I went to the office to get a set of extra keys that were needed to access a storage locker. The office was dark as the people in it had all left sometime earlier. I went in, got the keys and was walking out when something made me stop and look out into the hallway toward the stairs and I saw what looked like a medium sized man looking right at me. We looked at each other for what seemed like a minute before I turned away and when I looked again, it was gone. The freak out then came over me, It looked like what you see on TV, grey skin and very large black almost insect like eyes. It had no lips to speak of, only a thin slit and was at least 3 inches shorter than I am (I’m 5’10). I must have sounded like an idiot basically hyperventilating in an empty dark office but within a few minutes, I had regained my composure. Surprisingly, I was not afraid and have not ever sensed a reason to be afraid, they can look scary as hell but I have never felt like I was in danger. I have since then seen them only from a distance, usually in the shadow or trying to hide and observe.
I have sensed them at home, but have never seen them inside the house, I have caught glimpses of them looking into the window but those were only momentary glimpses as they seem to be able to anticipate me looking toward them and quickly get out of sight. I have a dog who will bark at the window or the door unexpectedly at night as if he is trying to warn me but when I go to look, I end up seeing nothing. I also have a cat but if she’s seen anything she’s not telling or is indifferent to the whole thing. I have only had one encounter with one at home where I have seen it, and that was the reason that prompted me to write to you.
It happened about a week ago. I had days off and was at home at about 1030 at night when my dog started growling and then ran toward the back door. As I got up and followed him, I saw that the backyard lights had been triggered and that standing on the back deck in front of the back door was what looked like the same alien I had seen the first time. My dog was going berserk and would charge the door but stop short of hitting it and then back up again. It looked right at me before it took a step back and straight out disappeared right in front of me. I didn’t freak like the first time but felt a little unnerved that it had come so close to my house and had allowed itself to be seen.As before, I felt like I was in no danger but did feel like it was trying to communicate with me in some way. My dog stayed in front of the door growling for another 10 minutes before it came back to my room with me. I stayed up for a while trying to make sense of what had just happened. That’s when I got online and started looking up information about what had just occurred that led to this website and the reports of the sightings at O’Hare.
INVESTIGATORS NOTES:
The witness has been contacted and we are anticipating talking to him within the next few days. We have requested a face to face interview with a UFOCH investigator and any and all new information will be posted on the website within 24-48 hours.
Have you had a sighting of a flying humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area / Lake Michigan region? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'O'Hare Mothman.' Please feel free to contact me at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering.
