News & Notes: Unknown 'Protector Friends' Encountered in Woods

A man in Michigan encountered unknown beings that he believes were protecting him while he conducted his daily walk. What could these entities be?
I recently received the following account:
"Recently, I was walking up one of my longer road routes, and at one point, there is a small intersection. A fire road to your right goes up a hill, while going along the paved road will bring you into an isolated wooded area, with only 3 houses spaced out from one another.
In between this wooded area and the random houses, there is a quarter mile patch of dense woods, where from the road you can clearly see a dilapidated abandoned farm house and shed. We have lived in this area almost 6 years (near Traverse City, MI). I sense something was watching.
It happened 4 more times, and although it was a bit scary, I knew I wasn't in danger. But I began to see these beings with my mind's eye. The more regularly I walked that way, and the calmer I was, they were easier to see.
There were usually 4 or 5, at least 10 to 12 feet tall. All of them had different animal skull heads: a steer, a ram, an elk, a moose and an ibex. They had massive bodies (or massive coats) of different colored animal fur, and hand-type appendages that looked like freakishly long human hands.
They were always led by the steer, and usually would circle around me. But never in a violent or frightening way. They conveyed to me they were protecting me. I asked from what, but got no answer.
I noticed not long after encountering these friends, I began to struggle with time slips on my walks. Whether I have some extra weight on my frame or not, 2 of the 3 directions I can walk are radically steep climbs going home. So when I began getting home in less than a quarter of the time, my wife stressed to me to stop taking music.
I listened. One morning, coming back down the route my woodland friends resided in, the ram and ibex appeared suddenly and I suddenly felt afraid. They related with anger they had warned me not to walk this way anymore, and I was not heeding their warnings. If I continued to ignore their pleas, I would be left "utterly alone to (my) peril."
They slowly bent down towards me, and I did not want to look into their eye sockets. But that's all I could do. There was a horribly loud screeching white noise static sound, then silence.
I rubbed my eyes, and quick continued walking home. I felt utterly disoriented, and I couldn't figure out why.
I get home, and as I am walking up our yard, my wife is frantic. She shouts at me "where the hell have you been?" And I defensively told her she knew I always walk in the morning.
Her face conveyed something I was not initially catching. She asked me if I knew what time it was. I said I did not. She told me it was noon. I left for my walk at 7am. A walk that should have gotten me home no later 8:30.
When we discussed everything I had experienced, we both agreed walking that way was really not a smart idea. I do walk outside now, but not for the long walks I did. Usually just trips under 30 minutes.
I have not had any more direct contact with these beings, but I know they are always there, watching over the woods, and observing the humans.
I still have no clue what they were protecting me from. All I know is I will listen to their warnings." J
