News & Notes: Tall Winged Humanoid Observed by 4 Witnesses Near Nuclear Plant in LaSalle County, Illinois

4 witnesses report observing a 'tall man with wings' while fishing near a nuclear power plant in Marseilles, Illinois in LaSalle County.
The following report was received by Manuel Navarette at UFO Clearinghouse:
Date of Sighting: October 10, 2020
Date of Submission: October 15, 2020
Time of Sighting: 1800 (approximately)
Source: UFOCH Reporting Line
Witnesses: Four
Location: Marseilles, IL – Lasalle, County, Southern Illinois
"I was out bass fishing with my buddy and his son and another friend over at the cooling pond near the power plant south of Seneca. It was very warm that day and we decided to take the chance to get some late season fishing done before it got too cold to be out on the water. We were at our usual spot over by one of the barriers, about a mile and half from the boat launch where the water is about 15 feet deep.
We were sitting around talking and casting our lines, it was about six pm and we were just about to wrap it up for the day and head on back to the house. My buddy’s son saw it first and said look at that big bird over there! We all looked to see this thing fly over the top of us, it must have been 20-30 feet up in the air and it was moving silently. It wasn’t squawking and making noise like a flock of goose would and it was barely moving its wings. We watched it as it flew over us and in the direction of the power plant, and we seen that it looked like a tall man with really big wings.
It flew off toward the plant without making any changes in its path until it was out of sight. We saw nothing else after that and we decided that it was enough for us to call it a day and head back to the launch before the sun went down."
