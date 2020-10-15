News & Notes: Tall Pale Humanoid Eating Roadkill in Southern Colorado Mountains

2 men are driving in the mountains of Colorado, near Alamosa, when they encounter a tall pale humanoid crouched over roadkill in the middle of the road.
The following was recently forwarded to me:
"I was recently driving late at night in the Rocky Mountains in Colorado. I live 30 miles south of Alamosa, Colorado. I was driving on a backroad with my buddy taking him home near my house. It was about 12 am. Out of nowhere this thing appeared in the headlights in the middle of the road. It was crouching over some roadkill. It was humanoid. It was pale and looked like it had no ears. It looked like a wendigo from “Until Dawn.” It was 7 feet tall with abnormally long arms. No nose and nasty teeth. It wasn't skinny but its skin was tight with ribs visible with long claws on the end of its hands.
I was barely able to dodge it with my truck as I was driving considerably fast. As I swerved around it, it seemed like time slowed down. It looked up from the roadkill it was eating and stared at me as I passed. Its eyes were yellow. I immediately brake and yell at my friend, “what the f*ck! Did you see that?” His eyes were wide with fear and he nods at me. I throw the truck in reverse, but when I approached the roadkill it was gone. My friend claims to have seen it too, so I know I'm not crazy.
When I was a kid I read a lot of stories about the Rake. I know the Rake isn't real so maybe they invented a creature that already existed? Maybe it's a cave creature like in “The Descent?” I need answers." TW
