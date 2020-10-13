Tuesday, October 13, 2020

News & Notes: Seth Breedlove 'The Mothman Legacy' on Arcane Radio



Arcane Radio is LIVE w/ chat on the Beyond Explanation YouTube channel

Seth Breedlove | Filmmaker 'Mothman Legacy' Small Town Monsters Production | Arcane Radio 10.16.2020

Join me as I welcome filmmaker and cryptid researcher Seth Breedlove to Arcane Radio. Seth has written, edited, produced and directed shorts and features about a variety of topics, but is best known for his production company and the films they've produced under the Small Town Monsters banner. Before film, Seth wrote for a number of websites, newspapers and magazines and learned some of the skills he employs as a director while working as a reporter. Seth has also appeared on numerous television and radio programs. Since 2013, Small Town Monsters has released over a dozen productions, including 'The Mothman of Point Pleasant', 'Boggy Creek Monster', 'Invasion on Chestnut Ridge', 'The Flatwoods Monster', 'The Bray Road Beast', 'On The Trail Of...UFOs' and most recently 'The Mothman Legacy.' His website can be found at SmallTownMonsters.com

This will be a very informative and entertaining show! Join us this Friday, October 16th at 9PM ET / 6PM PT -  Watch LIVE w/ chat on the Beyond Explanation YouTube channel, or listen live at the Paranormal King Radio Network or at LiveRadio/Paranormal King Radio Network

Listen to our podcast at the 'Beyond Explanation' YouTube channel or at Arcane Radio on Podbean


TODAY'S TOP LINKS

Tunguska Explosion Caused by Asteroid Grazing the Earth, Say Scientists

Bigfoot Photographed in Redwood Forest?

Majestic 12: When a Wave of “Secret UFO Documents” Surfaced in the 1990s

Taking a Look at Ufology’s “Deep Throat”

More on “Saucers and Spies” – The UFO Game and Government Files

Sisters in Florida share terrifying Dogman encounters. Brazilian Wolf-Man chases boys. | BXP A121

Two bizarre huge Dogman encountered by a young woman and her sister in rural Michigan. BXP A119

Three frightening first person reports of Dogman, Upright Wolf and Devil Dog encounters | BXP A120

Stan Gordon | Pennsylvania UFO and Anomalies Investigator | Arcane Radio 10.09 2020

LIVE CHAT 'Ask Lon Anything' Wednesday, October 7th, 9pm Eastern

Tall Red-Eyed 'O'Hare Mothman' Close Encounter at USPS Sorting Facility

Chicago & Regional Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters

Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research Website


'Beyond Explanation' is a collection of first-person encounters, directly from the pages of Phantoms & Monsters. Please subscribe & feel free to distribute to your friends and other paranormal enthusiasts. The Facebook page can be found at Beyond Explanation on Facebook - Thanks for your help. I hope you enjoy! Your comments are welcomed. Lon

PLEASE NOTE: The Arcane Radio YouTube uploads are being moved to the 'Beyond Explanation' channel. You may want to subscribe to 'Beyond Explanation' so that you don't miss an episode. Thanks.


Would your paranormal / cryptid group like to become an affiliate of Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research? By becoming an affiliate investigative group, we can forward reports to you from your area in which none of our team can physically investigate. If interested, send me an email at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com. The member / affiliate list can be found at Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research Team / Affiliate Groups. Thanks. Lon


