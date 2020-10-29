News & Notes: Red-Eyed Winged Humanoid 'Demon' Observed in Schiller Park, Chicago, Illinois

Date of Sighting: October 26, 2020
Date of Submission: October 29, 2020
Time of Sighting: 2100 (approximately)
Source: UFOCH Reporting Line
Witnesses: Two
Location: Schiller Park, Illinois – Suburban Chicago
Current Status: Under Investigation
Sighting Details:
"I had gone to the kitchen to make myself a cup of tea and as I was filling the kettle with water I heard my mom scream and then call out to me. I dropped what I was doing and ran to her and found her in her room with the lights off. She told me to keep the lights off and to come to the window and look out into the backyard. I looked and saw a large creature with red eyes and very large wings perched on the back fence. My mother was whispering “Es un demonio” and started praying as we watched this thing. It was perched on the fence and it was looking side to side and kept slowly moving its wings. We looked at it for about a minute before it flapped its wings and flew off."
Translation: Es un demonio = 'It’s a demon'
Investigators Notes:
I contacted the witness and was able to speak with her via phone on Wednesday evening. The witness who reported the initial sighting is a 32 year old Hispanic female and the second witness is a 67 year old Hispanic female. The witness says that it was about 2100 (9 p.m.) in the evening and she had gone to the kitchen to make herself a cup of tea. As she was preparing the kettle she heard her mother scream, which prompted her to drop what she was doing and run toward her mother's bedroom. The witness indicated that her mother has fallen before and injured herself and that is what she thought had just occurred.
Upon entering her mother's room, she found the lights off and her mother standing by the window. The mother told her to keep the lights off and to come to the window and look out into the backyard. The witness did as she asked and upon reaching the window saw what she described as a large humanoid creature perched upon back fence. She described the creature as black with large jet black wings and had human like features. When I asked her to go into detail, she said that the creature looked like what she could only describe as a demon. The creature had human like arms and legs and its head looked almost human with bright red eyes. When I pressed for more detail she advised that it was dark and she was about 25 feet away from where it was perched. She described the creature as looking around and that it was slowly moving its outstretched wings back and forth.
She said they observed the entity for about a minute before it flapped its wings and flew up and out of sight. When asked if she had grabbed her phone to take a picture, she said her phone was in her room and she did not think of going and grabbing it and that she was not going to leave her mother alone. When I asked her if I could talk to the other witness, she said her mother was hesitant to talk but eventually her mother talked to me after assurances that I would not publish her name or address.
The second witness spoke only in Spanish and said she was getting ready for bed when she looked out the window and saw the creature perched on the back fence. She said she was scared and called out to her daughter to come and then started to pray. The witness was convinced that she was seeing a demon that had come to her house and prayed for protection.
When I asked her for a description, she said that the shape of the creature and it’s posture reminded her of the depiction of demon being struck down by Saint Michael, except this one was solid black and with red eyes.
The witness said she was very uncomfortable with speaking about it for fear of the entity returning and that she felt that this creature was on a mission, one that was evil in nature but she would not expound any further.
She did mention that there were people in the neighborhood that she knew practiced Brujeria and that this thing might have something to do with it.
I thanked the witnesses and left my contact information in case they had anything follow up questions or information.
NOTE: it has not been uncommon for Hispanic witnesses to describe winged humanoids as 'demons.' That has be a common description throughout the years during our investigation. Lon
Have you had a sighting of a flying humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area / Lake Michigan region? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'O'Hare Mothman.' Please feel free to contact me at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated. You can call me directly at 410-241-5974 as well. Thanks. Lon Strickler
