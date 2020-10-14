News & Notes: Large Grey Figure Chases Couple in Cimarron Canyon State Park, NM

A couple drive to Eagle Nest, NM to go fishing. When they arrive, it is dark, so they hiked one of the trails using their phone lights. They encounter a large grey figure that chases them back to their vehicle.
A recent account:
"My girlfriend and I went to Eagle Nest, New Mexico to do some salmon and trout fishing, but by the time we got settled in it was already to dark. So I had the bright idea to go hiking in the dark, with only flashlights provided by our phones. I checked Google Maps and saw they had some trails along a river in Cimarron Canyon State Park. We hiked along Tolby Trail and went around a half mile up and decided to turn around because we started hearing noises, and felt a little uneasy.
As we were heading back, my girlfriend stopped and listened and said she swears she heard something. She shines her light toward the forward part of the trail, and I do the same. We both see some huge gray figure that is way bigger than a bear, and we just bolt. We run for about 20 seconds and look back, and it’s still keeping up with us. It then makes a horrible deep sound that was about the mixture of a sheep, goat, and ram at the same time.
We make it back to my truck safely, but then we decide to pull back up to the gate to the trail to see if it was still there, but we see a man on a horse that we didn’t notice when we were running back. He never asked us what we’re were running from or yelling at, and the horse was brown so it couldn’t have been that. We’re both confused on what it could have been. We didn’t notice any eye reflection when we shined towards it and I swear it made no sounds when it was following us. It didn’t look like a wendigo or a skinwalker. It was way to large. If anyone knows what it could have been, please let me know." RA
Arcane Radio is LIVE w/ chat on the Beyond Explanation YouTube channel
Cattle Mutilations Reported in Oklahoma
People vulnerable to diabolic attacks during pandemic: exorcist
Russian Agents and UFO Contactees: A Cold War-Era Affair
Bizarre Cases of UFOs and Fire
Big Cat Tracker Says UK Has Populations of Leopards and Pumas That are Breeding
Chicago & Regional Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters
Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research Website
'Winged Cryptids: Humanoids, Monsters & Anomalous Creatures Casebook' is now available on Amazon.com and from our new publisher Singular Fortean Publishing
SUBSCRIBE NOW to 'Beyond Explanation'...Phantoms & Monsters on YouTube - Also, the 'Arcane Radio' show archive is available at the same channel.
Follow the Phantoms & Monsters Archives on Flipboard
Follow the Phantoms & Monsters Archive on Mix
Disclaimer:
The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.
Fair Use Notice:
This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.
You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.
Please Note:
On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute) NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters.
© 2005-2020 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved