Saturday, October 17, 2020

News & Notes: Huge Pale Emaciated Humanoid Seen in Monroeville, Alabama Woods

A teen was walking along the road near their house when they noticed a huge pale emaciated  humanoid watching them from the woods. What could this be?

The following account was recently forwarded to me:

"I want to describe an encounter with 'something.' I'm not quite sure what it was. I had gotten into an argument with my mom about the 'hat man' entity that was leaning over me while I slept on the couch, something my sister informed me of the following day. A lot of weird stuff has happened in this house. But, that wasn't the encounter. No, it was after the argument.

I was walking out of the house, down the road which we were surrounded by woods and a small swamp is behind our place. I was walking along road which is side to side a wooded area. Not many people come down where we were. So I was listening to music while on my walk and I felt like something was watching me. I live in Monroeville, Alabama, not a place you figure something would be watching you. Nobody came in our woods. Not ever.

I looked over and there I saw it. It was hunched over and huge. It had pale features and was so skinny that I could see it's ribcage. The thing that freak me the most was its mask like face. It didn't wear a mask but its face had bizarre mask-like features. The only reason why I say its face wasn't wearing a mask was because I could see its mouth perfectly. It had dark eyes. I thought it had eye bags but not really sure. I heard a branch crunch under its hands? It reminded me of a human but all wrong in many ways.

Can you give me an explanation as to that this is? No one in my family believes me. Could it be connected to the weird activity in the house?" DB




