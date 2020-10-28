Wednesday, October 28, 2020

News & Notes: Cryptid Canine/Deer-Like Entity Encountered in Tulsa, Oklahoma (Sketch)

A Tulsa, Oklahoma couple are walking their dog late at night, when they encounter a canine/deer-like entity, first in the courtyard then in the hallway of their apartment building.

The following account and sketch were posted by a Reddit user named 'morrcannibis.' I am attempting to verify the information by contacting the witness:

My husband and I always walk the dog before bed from 10pm-1am and normally it's very dead. It has been raining here in Tulsa, Oklahoma and I was going to solo walk to the courtyard, but hubby said he would join me to be safe.

I walk ahead while he locks the door and I hear him say 'hello?' I look back and see nobody and he just catches up and doesn't say anything more. The dog and I again walk ahead and he keeps looking behind us. The courtyard to our complex has a huge grass area where the apartments surrounded it in a U-shape with stairs on the sides. No one is outside which is odd because normally at 11pm we still see our neighbors, but it is rather chilly.

My dog barks and I give him a command to be quiet and he is looking up at the roof so I turn around and look up and something is looking down on me and the dog. I feel like I was watching it for 3 mins but it is hard to explain what it looked like. It was white with hollow eyes and white arms but they weren't like human arms and its head was long, like a white dolphin head. My husband says I am not high enough for this shit and to made me look at him and when I looked back it was gone. I assumed it was my mind or maybe someone trying to scare us so I quietly walk to my husband and he pulls away and is upset, which I assume is because I made him go out in the cold (he hates the walks) so I tell him to go inside and I will let the dog finish.

It isn't raining but you can hear tin roof noises. The dog seems is kind of scared so we just head back with my husband and dog ahead and me behind a bit. Then I hear a loud band on the stairs. Our apartment is along the same hallway so I get almost to our door and turn around and I see this thing on the stairs and start walking backwards. I feel very sick and feel my anxiety kicking up an attack, so I just quickly run to our door so I can peek out and see it. I ask my husband for his phone but before he gives it to me i hear a weird noise from the opposite end of the hall from this thing. I gasped and whipped around to see the tail end of it, which looks like a hairless white deer thing and my husband just pulls me in and closes the door.

He says he got spooked when we first went out and his mind played tricks on him and he explained what he thought he saw, saying exactly what I saw. He saw it at the end of the hallway where I last saw it but when we first went out and it leaped away. Then again when I saw it looking down which is why he said he wasn't high enough for this. After my panic attack passed I explained to my husband what I think I saw. I don't know what it was but it was huge and fast."

NOTE: this sketch was provided by the witness. Lon




