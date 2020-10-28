News & Notes: Cryptid Canine/Deer-Like Entity Encountered in Tulsa, Oklahoma (Sketch)

A Tulsa, Oklahoma couple are walking their dog late at night, when they encounter a canine/deer-like entity, first in the courtyard then in the hallway of their apartment building.
The following account and sketch were posted by a Reddit user named 'morrcannibis.' I am attempting to verify the information by contacting the witness:
My husband and I always walk the dog before bed from 10pm-1am and normally it's very dead. It has been raining here in Tulsa, Oklahoma and I was going to solo walk to the courtyard, but hubby said he would join me to be safe.
I walk ahead while he locks the door and I hear him say 'hello?' I look back and see nobody and he just catches up and doesn't say anything more. The dog and I again walk ahead and he keeps looking behind us. The courtyard to our complex has a huge grass area where the apartments surrounded it in a U-shape with stairs on the sides. No one is outside which is odd because normally at 11pm we still see our neighbors, but it is rather chilly.
My dog barks and I give him a command to be quiet and he is looking up at the roof so I turn around and look up and something is looking down on me and the dog. I feel like I was watching it for 3 mins but it is hard to explain what it looked like. It was white with hollow eyes and white arms but they weren't like human arms and its head was long, like a white dolphin head. My husband says I am not high enough for this shit and to made me look at him and when I looked back it was gone. I assumed it was my mind or maybe someone trying to scare us so I quietly walk to my husband and he pulls away and is upset, which I assume is because I made him go out in the cold (he hates the walks) so I tell him to go inside and I will let the dog finish.
It isn't raining but you can hear tin roof noises. The dog seems is kind of scared so we just head back with my husband and dog ahead and me behind a bit. Then I hear a loud band on the stairs. Our apartment is along the same hallway so I get almost to our door and turn around and I see this thing on the stairs and start walking backwards. I feel very sick and feel my anxiety kicking up an attack, so I just quickly run to our door so I can peek out and see it. I ask my husband for his phone but before he gives it to me i hear a weird noise from the opposite end of the hall from this thing. I gasped and whipped around to see the tail end of it, which looks like a hairless white deer thing and my husband just pulls me in and closes the door.
He says he got spooked when we first went out and his mind played tricks on him and he explained what he thought he saw, saying exactly what I saw. He saw it at the end of the hallway where I last saw it but when we first went out and it leaped away. Then again when I saw it looking down which is why he said he wasn't high enough for this. After my panic attack passed I explained to my husband what I think I saw. I don't know what it was but it was huge and fast."
NOTE: this sketch was provided by the witness. Lon
PLEASE CONSIDER A DONATION
Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated. Despite what many people believe, what I do is not a profitable venture. In fact, most of the financing I receive is used to continue providing you with the results of my efforts. This all depends on you, my readers and followers.
Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site and newsletter. You can also go directly to PayPal and use my email lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com as the recipient. Thanks again for loyalty and continued support. Lon
Arcane Radio is LIVE w/ chat on the Beyond Explanation YouTube channel
A Lesser-Known Lake Monster From Native American History
Rare, 2-headed snake discovered by Florida house cat
Meteorite That Crashed Into Michigan Contains 'Pristine' Organic Compounds
The Weird Invasion of Miniature Aliens in Malaysia
Profiling the Supernatural “Little People” of Sicily: Shape-Shifting and Manipulation
Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research Website
'Winged Cryptids: Humanoids, Monsters & Anomalous Creatures Casebook' is now available on Amazon.com and from our new publisher Singular Fortean Publishing
SUBSCRIBE NOW to 'Beyond Explanation'...Phantoms & Monsters on YouTube - Also, the 'Arcane Radio' show archive is available at the same channel.
Follow the Phantoms & Monsters Archives on Flipboard
Follow the Phantoms & Monsters Archive on Mix
On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute)
Disclaimer:
The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.
Fair Use Notice:
This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.
You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.
© 2005-2020 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved