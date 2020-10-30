News & Notes: Bigfoot Charges Truck in Royal Palm, Florida Mudflats

A group of friends are riding a truck in mudflats in Royal Palm Beach, Florida when they get stuck. They are huddled in the truck when they encounter a huge Bigfoot that charges them.
This account was recently forwarded to me. I'm not sure where it came from, but I'm presenting 'as is':
"I’ve been asked to write about this, so here goes. Back in 1989 I was with my boyfriend, Eddie, his best friend, my older sister, Angie, and about six other people. We had spent the entire day mudding in the Royal Palm mudflats in Royal Palm Beach, Florida in Palm Beach County. I grew up in West Palm Beach. I had never seen anything like this before or since.
After mudding all day, we decided to call it a night and leave. Almost everyone was gone by then. So we all piled into Eddie’s truck and left. Eddie saw a “small” mud hole and drove through it as one last hurrah for the night. We got stuck. That “small” hole was deceptive.
When I say we got stuck, I mean we were stuck.....for hours. I was pregnant with my 1st. So I was steering as the other nine were pushing. That truck didn’t budge. We had no choice but to wait until morning for someone to come pull us out as we were now on our own.
At about 5 am we decided we should just relax and try to sleep until someone came through. Eddie, I, and his bestie were in the front. My sister and the other six, who we are still friends with to this day, piled into the back and started to settle down.
We were still making noise when I heard a sound. It was a rumbling growl. I knew immediately that it was some type of animal. I told everyone to hush and listen. Then we all heard it and it was getting louder and more aggressive sounding. Eddie has a KC light behind his seat. He popped out, grabbed it, plugged it in and lit the night up.
That’s when our world changed.10 of us had our world rocked in a way we never expected. This “thing” ducked down and moved. Everyone was starting to freak out, because it was clearly there, but what was it? Then it got pissed. This “thing” stood straight up, let out a roar that I can still hear 31 years later, leapt the large bush it was standing behind and charged us. You could feel the earth literally shake with every running step it took. It was easily eight to nine feet tall. It was broad. It looked like an extremely large man with hair, not fur, it had hair and lots of it. The KC light lit it up and you could see the clumping of the hair. The smell was rotten and sour. Being pregnant, I was extremely sensitive to smells and it was bad.
We had spent hours, we are talking 5+ hours, trying to push this truck out. They say adrenaline gives you super strength. They are right! Eddie turned on his truck and started pushing on his door frame. His bestie leapt out his side and did the same. My sister and the other six let out screams as they piled out and then all you heard was this thing running and roaring. Everyone else was dead silent as they put everything they had into pushing this truck out. With a sucking pop, that I also can still hear, we were out and they were throwing themselves into the back as Eddie and his bestie jumped in and he floored it.
This is woods with tight turns and we flew around those turns. It felt like the devil himself was chasing us. After we got out and onto the main road, we headed for a gas station to calm down and call our families. When we got there, were all got out, sat with our backs to the wall and that was it. We never said a word to each other. Just silence. I think we were too raw, scared and in complete shock over what happened. This was lore. This wasn’t real. They don’t exist. Yet there it was.
After we all called our parents, we went home. One by one being dropped off. Not a word spoken. My sister and I did not discuss this until about five years ago. We finally opened up about that night and have slowly talked to the others. 25 years after the fact and every single one of us that have spoken about it have the same exact story and memory forever burned into our minds. It wasn’t cool. It was scary. I think the reason we couldn’t talk about it for so long was because our brains were in denial at first and then we didn’t know how to open up about it. Now I can look back and say, holy crap, we saw freaking Bigfoot!" JB
