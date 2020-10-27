New & Notes: Was It A Demon or Something Else?

An individual recently attempted to manifest a supernatural being through their mind. Now they are not sure what this being was.
I recently came across the following account:
I'm a rationalist who doesn't believe in good or evil, who doesn't believe in superstition or the paranormal. I'm safe inside of my own ground level small inner city house which I share-housing with 3 other guys at the time. I was completely at ease and felt comfortable, and knew with absolute certainty that nothing can hurt me.
So come midnight I decided to test my own mind. I drew open my bedroom curtains which opened to a moonlight dark alleyway. I turned my back to the window and sat at my computer. I decided to watch as many haunted house videos, ghost videos, creepy alien videos and several disjointed music-video animations. I stayed in this prolonged fear state for around 3 hours. My hands were trembling, my stomach was churning and I felt pale and cold. So it was time. I turned around and faced the window.
To my disappointment nothing was there. I turned on my bedroom light, took a few deep breaths, did a few jumping jacks and shook out my hands. I felt my system returning to normal and I had the thought, 'what a waste of time, I should really start moving a bit before going to bed.' So I decided to step into the hallway and turn on the light. I walked through the dark dining room, past the 6 person dining table into the kitchen and turned on the light. I had a pile of dirty dishes I still needed to do, so I filled up the sink with warm water and started scrubbing them. At this stage I felt like my system had returned to about 80% normal, but I still felt a little uneasy.
While doing the dishes I kept looking up at the kitchen window. I was expecting to see a scary face at the window with a loud violin noise from a horror movie or something, but still nothing. My body had returned to almost normal but my mind was still primed for fear. Sigh, anyway time for bed soon, I had almost done with the dishes. That's when, in the corner of my eye, I see a something moving. A housemate? No. It was much shorter, a humanoid under 5 foot tall and slowly walking into the dining room. It made no noise at all, and was indistinguishable from reality. It walked slowly past the dining table into the full light of the kitchen and got to about 4 feet away from me.
Description: It had long arms. When it walked its wrists dragged the ground. It had light orange or tan colored skin that looked smooth with very few skin speckles. It had short legs and pot belly, and it's belly was slightly wider than it's chest. Its head was half the size of it's entire torso and its head hung in-front of its body. It had no eyes, no nose and no mouth. Its head was just a smooth, quite large and elongated, skin covered skull, which was perfectly counterbalanced by its pot-belly and long arms and hands which dragged behind it. I don't remember what its feet looked like, but its legs made up around 30% of its total body height, and its round belly hanging around half way down its thighs. It's knees were always in a bent position. It had no hair and was entirely naked. Was it a demon or something else?
Rewinding a little. By the time I had turned my head it had completely stepped out of the hallway into the dim lit dining room. It walked from one end of the dining table to the other, which is where the kitchen began. I said the words, 'I'm not ready to see this... I'm not ready to see this!' While I took 3 steps backwards and hit my back against the large clock which was hanging up against the wall. The clock made a clang vibration noise and it disappeared instantaneously. I don't recall even blinking.
About 2 seconds after it disappeared I felt this sense of relief wash over my body, and this sense of calm. I was in absolute awe, and was impressed that I could hallucinate something so incredibly vivid it indistinguishable from reality. From the time I sensed it moving to the time it disappeared, I estimate took just over 5 seconds. I sometimes think back to this 'test of my mind' and think, if that clock wasn't hanging on the wall, how close would it have gotten to me? Also, what if I had walked towards it instead of backwards? I don't know if I will ever have the spiritual framework to be ready for encounters like this. It could have touched me, but didn't react to me at all." D
