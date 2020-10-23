I Saw My Reflection 'Change'...and It Still Haunts Me!

A woman recalls her experience, as a girl, of seeing her reflection in a bathroom mirror transform into a malevolent being. Has anything like that happened to you?
I received the following account recently:
“Something happened to me a long time ago, but it still haunts me to this day. When I was about 12 years old, I was in the bathroom, just staring into the mirror. I'm not sure why I was doing this, to be honest. I'm not a vain person. But as I continued to look, something just seemed weird about my reflection. So I kept staring, trying to figure it out. But then, it happened. My reflection moved...but I didn't.
I continued to watched as the color of my eyes changed from bright blue to black, and my reflection had this weird creepy grin. I ran out of the bathroom, and since then, I have never liked looking at my reflection in the mirror. Has anything like this happened to anyone else? Does anyone know what this is / was? I have never dared to try staring at my reflection again since then. And to be clear...NO, I wasn't on any drugs. But since that day, I've had this kind of underlying fear that if I stare at a mirror that 'thing', whatever it was staring back at me, will come back.
I have heard stories since the incident about the children with the black eyes, but I think this was different. Those children were not reflections. The stories about them all seem to depict them in actual life situations. Standing on a corner or running in to them in various places. Not having it appear in a mirror. I've tried to research it a bit, but I can't seem to find anything that really fits what happened to me. I wish I had a witness to it, but sadly, I was alone in the house at the time it happened. If I had a witness, as least I wouldn't feel so crazy. I mean, I feel like I must be. But I swear this actually happened to me. Or at the very least, my brain is convinced it happened to me. But the fear of it all has lingered to this day (I'm 40 now).
Whatever the thing was, it was certainly malicious. It had this kind of, "I'm going to eat you alive" look in its eyes. I keep calling it 'IT'...but it was ME. But, so totally NOT me at the same time. Ugh, I don't know if I'm explaining this very well, but I'm trying my best. It had my face, my hair, my skin. But the eyes and that grin was certainly NOT mine. Also, to make something clear, I never said "Bloody Mary" 3x in that mirror, so I don't think it was that either. And I just realized how silly that sounded. But, I wanted to clarify that, because it does kind of bear some resemblance to the urban legend. But, it was different. I mean, the obvious thing is that no one came to kill me or anything. However, my life in general did seem to take a drastic turn for the worse after that incident.
Bad things just kept happening in rapid succession and not just, "I had a bad day" kind of things. I'm talking catastrophically horrible things and it didn't stop, though it just slowed its pace a bit. Instead of something truly sh*tty happening nearly every week, now it's more like every couple months or so.
If anyone else has experienced anything like this, or know what it could be, please let me know. This has been literally haunting me for years. It would be nice to have SOME kind of explanation for it if there IS one. I need to find a way to deal with it and to make it stop. It wasn't just a distortion. This thing actually moved in a direction I did NOT. It smiled when I didn't smile and it's eyes turned black. I wasn't staring at it for very long, only about a minute or two. I could see if I were sitting there for like 10 minutes or more, maybe this might have been the case. But I wasn't. The image of the thing wasn't distorted at all. I could see it quite clearly.” RM
NOTE: I have been involved in cases where the client saw an apparition or their distorted image was in a mirror. It was usually followed by strange activity. Some people believe that mirrors are a window into the spirit world...or worse. I usually advise client to move mirrors in their bedroom to a location where their reflection cannot be seen directly while lying in bed. It's more of a precaution than anything else. Lon