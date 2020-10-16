Biped Cryptid Wolf Sighting / Evidence in Pictou County, Nova Scotia

A sighting of a biped cryptid wolf chasing a deer and an eviscerated cow in Pictou County, Nova Scotia raised concerns that a 'werewolf' was in the area.
I recently received the following information:
"There was a supposed werewolf sighting in Glengarry, Nova Scotia in Pictou County on the 1st Sunday in March 2012. Robert MacLean was driving home from a party in town around 2:00 am in the morning when a deer ran across the road about 50 yards in front of him.
"It zipped across the road from the left side to the right down over a steep embankment, moving as fast as anything I have ever seen." stated Robert. He later added "... a second later, a big animal chased after the deer, but just before tumbling into the crevasse, it stood on its back legs and stared into the headlights, its eyes glowing, and then was gone."
This wasn't the only evidence that was found that weekend. A local farmer found a cow dead in the field behind his barn, completely eviscerated with huge chunks of meat missing, and large bloody tracks leading off into the woods.
It is important to note that Glengarry does not have a large population, mostly scattered houses surrounded by woods. It is an area where only a few people hunt, as hunters constantly complain about a feeling of 'being watched'.
A survey of the area around the possible sighting site turned up a few deer tracks and a reddish smear just off the road, down over the bank, but a sample could not be taken due to the steep nature of the area" BR
