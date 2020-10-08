Bigfoot Encounters Deer Hunters in Greenbrier County, West Virginia

Two teens were hunting deer on private land in Greenbrier County, West Virginia when they encountered a Bigfoot that toyed with the pair by charging them.
I recently received the following account:
"I live on 300 acres of land near Rainelle in Greenbrier County, West Virginia. 250 acres of it is thick woodland. I've grew up hunting and fishing and could identify an animal from a mile away.
It was pretty late in the season so my buddy and I decided to go deer hunting. We walked around and tracked deer for most of the day without trying to take a shot. We were sitting on a hill and a 6-point buck walked right into a clearing to where I had a clean shot. I went to arm my crossbow but realized I left my ropes back up at the house. I told my buddy just to sit and wait while I ran up and got the ropes. It took me a good 5-10 minutes to get them and get back.
On my way back down the hill my buddy met me halfway. He was obviously spooked so I asked what happened. He said, and I quote, “there was some guy sitting in the tree line watching me in a ghillie suit.” My first instinct was to go look for the guy who spooked our deer and was trespassing. Bigfoot was the last thing I had in my mind. So we followed what, we assumed, was a hunter from 100 meters away for a good hour or two. It was getting close to dark when we lost the “hunter.” So we decided to cross the road and head up to the field for a last attempt at getting a deer.
It was a good mile walk to the top near the tree line and then we sat and took a break for awhile. We were chatting about the upcoming wrestling season and if I was going to join or not. Then something started moving out of the tree line a good 70 meters away. We jumped up and I took aim. We waited for a few minutes but nothing broke the tree line. It was getting to be almost pitch black out and we could barely see anything. That's when something small and black came out of the woods towards us. I say small, but in reality I mean a decent sized bear. So we started backing up slowly and yelling. The last thing we wanted was to mess with a mama bear with cubs. The black thing stopped and didn't move.
We backed up a lot more. My buddy pulled out a flashlight and starting shining at the black thing. I have poor eyesight and didn't have my glasses on. My buddy started to worry and kept saying, “that's not a bear... that's not a bear man.” My buddy started to panic and scream at the thing. Then he ran a good 10 feet towards it and screamed and banged on his chest. This caused the thing to ‘stand up.’ It was almost like a man going from a crouching position to standing. This made me and my friend freeze. I didn't know what i was looking at, or what my friend just pissed off. But if I was to guess it was a good 7-8 feet tall and looked like it weighed 500 pounds. It was extremely dark at this point so all saw was its outline due to the sun setting behind it.
This was the most afraid I think I have ever been in my life. Whatever that thing was triggered a primal fear response in me that screamed “run!” My buddy broke my trance when he started sprinting. The thing started sprinting towards us two. I ran the hardest I've ever ran in my life. I'm a track sprinter and I can run decently fast. That thing was toying with us and could have easily caught me and my buddy. We didn’t stop running until we were in my bedroom.
I didn’t hunt the rest of deer season. I don’t know what that was but, but if I had to guess I'd say it was a Bigfoot. This wasn’t too long ago...late Autumn 2019. My dog has been staring out the window for the past 3 months. She's going on 7 months old. I've never really been afraid of animals but, I feel like that Bigfoot is still out there. And I don’t want to make it angry and I definitely don’t want to be caught out there alone with it. My friend and I saw a bipedal creature that night and I’m terrified to see it again." Reg
