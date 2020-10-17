Saturday, October 17, 2020

Bat-Winged Humanoid Observed Behind Schaumburg, Illinois Catholic Church

A man and his cousin were walking along E. Schaumburg Rd and decided to play Pokemon Go in the open area behind a local church. He then noticed a huge pair of wings and a humanoid body ascend into the sky.

received the following account on 10/16/2020:

"Hello, I was just reading an article on Facebook about the Illinois mothman bat creature. I recently just saw something that matched that description over in Schaumburg, Illinois. It happened just two nights ago.

My cousin and I were walking around the area over by a church. We were playing Pokemon Go and right before we walked up a path, there was an open meadow with tall street lights shining at the opening into the grassy area. I happened to notice two big black wings flap a few times then take off, and it actually passed through the lights of the street lamps and I could tell it wasn't a bird but more like a bat! I could see the light through the membrane wings as well. But then I thought how could that be a bat? It was huge! I'm talking like a wingspan of about 12 ft or more! I've never seen anything like it before." TH

I called the witness very soon after receiving the email:

TH states that he and his cousin occasionally played Pokemon Go. So as they were walking near his cousin's residence (was at cousin's residence in Schaumburg) they were passing the St. Matthew Parish located at 951 E. Schaumburg Rd. It was approximately 7:30 pm (Weds. October 14th). As they walked to the back of the parish, TH noticed the black wings flapping and then the entire humanoid body, which he estimates at 6 ft. in height. He noticed the light from the street lamp emanate through the bat-like membrane wings. It quickly ascended in the night's sky. 

It's interesting to note that TH lives in Carol Stream, Illinois where there were 2 sightings recently. The northwest suburbs of Chicago, including O'Hare International Airport, has been a particularly active area for winged humanoid sightings in the past year or so.


Have you had a sighting of a flying humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area / Lake Michigan region? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'O'Hare Mothman.' Please feel free to contact me at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated. You can call me directly at 410-241-5974 as well. Thanks...Lon Strickler


