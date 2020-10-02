Saturday, October 24, 2020

2 'Transformed' Upright Canines Frighten Hunter in Hamilton County, New York

A hunter in upstate New York encounters 2 large-headed quadruped coyote-like dogs that literally transform into 8 foot tall upright canines with green eyes.

The following account was recently forwarded to me:

I was staying with my brother and father at cabin on a hunting retreat in the upper part of New York state near Speculator. We had gone out there to hunt deer during the 2016 black powder season.

I was up late, sharpening knives for the dressing and cooking of anything we managed to take. It was about 2 am and I was getting ready to go to sleep once I finished the last knife. I saw the security light outside flick on, and got up to go look at what it was. You’re not allowed to take deer at night, but I figured there was no harm in just looking at one, seeing which way it went, so we could track it tomorrow. And if it wasn’t a deer, it would still be nice to see the local wildlife before I retired for the night.

So I look out the window, and I see these two big, coyote looking dogs with HUGE heads outside, on all fours. I initially thought they were Coy Wolves, a hybrid between a coyote and a large dog, happens sometimes in this area. So I watch these things sniff around. We had grilled some hot dogs earlier. They must have come looking for the smell. I watch them for a few minutes, and then one of them does this weird, jittering motion. It sort of stretched its hind legs out one at a time, and even through the glass, I could hear a popping sound. A really horrible noise.

This thing did one leg, then the other, and then it sort of rolled it’s shoulders, made another popping sound, and stood up on its hind legs! We had put our bags of deer scent and stuff into the tree. Like you would to keep bears out of it, tied up into the tree. It reaches up, grabs at the bag, and pulls it down.

The thing rips it open and tears through it. It finds the deer urine in there and sniffs it, then seemed almost angry, and throw it into the wall of the cabin. At this point, it spots me. This thing looks at me, locks eyes, and the second one stands up on its hind legs! They look at me for a few seconds, staring me down. I literally thought I was going to die.

They seemed angry I had seem them, or upset about it. They turned and ran off, still on their hind legs.

I broke down crying, locked myself in the bathroom, and refused to leave the cabin the rest of the trip. I stayed there, and dressed and cooked the deer, I wouldn’t go outside and actually covered the window in my bedroom because I was convinced I was going to wake up to one of them staring in at me.

I estimate both creatures at about 8 to 8 and a half feet tall. I couldn’t see genitals on either of them. They had green luminous eyes and were colored like coyotes, tan with grey on the back and white or cream bellies. They had tufts on the end of the ears, like a bobcat. Long tails, like a wolf’s tail, fluffy like that" Name withheld







Posted by at
Labels: ,




BOOK SUGGESTIONS


The Messengers: Owls, Synchronicity and the UFO Abductee

Stories from the Messengers: Owls, UFOs and a Deeper Reality

Impossible Realities: The Science Behind Energy Healing, Telepathy, Reincarnation, Precognition, and Other Black Swan Phenomena

I Am the Word: A Guide to the Consciousness of Man's Self in a Transitioning Time

Silent Invasion: The Pennsylvania UFO-Bigfoot Casebook

Astonishing Encounters: Pennsylvania's Unknown Creatures, Casebook 3

Encounters with Flying Humanoids: Mothman, Manbirds, Gargoyles & Other Winged Beasts

Monsters of Texas

Don't Look Behind You: Following Ghost Roads Into the Unknown

Beyond the Seventh Gate: Exploring Toad Road, The Seven Gates of Hell, and Other Strangeness in York, Lancaster, and Adams Counties

Bigfoot in Pennsylvania: A History of Wild-Men, Gorillas, and Other Hairy Monsters in the Keystone State

Wood Knocks Volume 1: A Journal of Sasquatch Research

Wood Knocks Volume 2: A Journal of Sasquatch Research

Wood Knocks Volume 3: Journal of Sasquatch Research

The Black Eyed Children

Strange Intruders

The Essential Guide to Bigfoot

The Lake Michigan Mothman: High Strangeness in the Midwest

Hunt for the Skinwalker: Science Confronts the Unexplained at a Remote Ranch in Utah

The Monster Book: Creatures, Beasts and Fiends of Nature

A Menagerie of Mysterious Beasts: Encounters with Cryptid Creatures

The Mothman Prophecies: A True Story

The Time Before the Secret Words: On the path of Remote Viewing, High Strangeness and Zen

The Zozo Phenomenon

The Djinn Connection: The Hidden Links Between Djinn, Shadow People, ETs, Nephilim, Archons, Reptilians and Other Entities

Beyond the Seventh Gate: Exploring Toad Road, The Seven Gates of Hell, and Other Strangeness in York, Lancaster, and Adams Counties

The Beast of Boggy Creek: The True Story of the Fouke Monster

Lizard Man: The True Story of the Bishopville Monster

Momo: The Strange Case of the Missouri Monster

Beyond Boggy Creek: In Search of the Southern Sasquatch

The Beast of Bray Road: Tailing Wisconsin's Werewolf

Real Wolfmen: True Encounters in Modern America

Monsters Among Us: An Exploration of Otherworldly Bigfoots, Wolfmen, Portals, Phantoms, and Odd Phenomena

The Royal Arch of Enoch

The Real Men In Black: Evidence, Famous Cases, and True Stories of These Mysterious Men and their Connection to UFO Phenomena

The Van Meter Visitor: A True and Mysterious Encounter with the Unknown

Monsters of West Virginia: Mysterious Creatures in the Mountain State

Venus Rising: A Concise History of the Second Planet

Final Countdown: Rockets to Venus

Cosmic Ray's Excellent Venus Adventure

The Brimstone Deceit: An In-Depth Examination of Supernatural Scents, Otherworldly Odors, and Monstrous Miasmas

Thieves in the Night: A Brief History of Supernatural Child Abductions

Voices From the Cosmos

Humanoid Encounters Series - Albert S. Rosales

Monsterland: Encounters with UFOs, Bigfoot and Orange Orbs

The Chilling, True Terror of the Black-Eyed Kids: A Monster Compilation

Beasts of Britain

Abduction: Human Encounters with Aliens

Passport to the Cosmos

Weird Winged Wonders: The Twilight World Of Cryptid Creatures

Fingerprints of the Gods

Into The Fringe: A True Story of Alien Abduction

The Candle and the Crossroads: A Book of Appalachian Conjure and Southern Root-Work

Creole Religions of the Caribbean: An Introduction from Vodou and Santeria to Obeah and Espiritismo, Second Edition (Religion, Race, and Ethnicity)

Slenderman: From Fiction to Fact

The Starchild Skull -- Genetic Enigma or Human-Alien Hybrid?

Passport to Magonia: From Folklore to Flying Saucers

Grimoire for the Green Witch: A Complete Book of Shadows

The Lost City of the Exodus: The Archaeological Evidence behind the Journey Out of Egypt

Moses and Akhenaten: Brothers in Alms

The Crystal Bible

Encyclopedia of Crystals, Revised and Expanded

Winged Cryptids: Humanoids, Monsters & Anomalous Creatures Casebook

Alien Disclosure: Experiencers Expose Reality

Mothman Dynasty: Chicago's Winged Humanoids

Haunted Rock & Roll: Ghostly Tales Of Musical Legends

Angel Medicine

Toward the Light: Rescuing Spirits, Trapped Souls, and Earthbound Ghosts

Light the Way: A Guide to Becoming a Rescue Medium

Owl Medicine

Hoodoo Herb and Root Magic: A Materia Magica of African-American Conjure

Pow-Wows, or Long Lost Friend: A Collection of Mysterious and Invaluable Arts and Remedies, for Man as Well as Animals

Energy Essentials for Witches and Spellcasters

Powwowing Among the Pennsylvania Dutch: A Traditional Medical Practice in the Modern World (Pennsylvania German History and Culture)

The Mothman Prophecies: A True Story

Operation Trojan Horse: The Classic Breakthrough Study of UFOs

The Eighth Tower: On Ultraterrestrials and the Superspectrum

Our Haunted Planet

Strange Creatures From Time and Space