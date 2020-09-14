Unknown Upright Entity Observed Near Southern Kentucky Horse Farm

A young woman, who lives on a large farm in southern Kentucky, observes a strange unknown entity standing in the woods. It seemed to be armless and walked in an unnatural manner.
The following account was forwarded to me several years ago:
This happened in September 2014. We live on a huge horse farm in southern Kentucky. My mother, the horse fanatic in the family, travels all over the country taking horses to shows and competitions. During that time I usually get stuck at home with the responsibility of feeding the animals and other non-show horses. My parents were at a weekend long show. That particular day, it was around 5:30 pm and I was on my way down to the barn to give the horses their evening meal.
Our horses are arranged into multiple sections, pregnant mares in one, show horses in another, ect.
I was almost done feeding and only had the southwest corner section to go, when I looked into the field that lined that section (that we let the horses graze in in the spring) And saw something that I really can't explain with words.
It was far enough away that I couldn't make out facial features but I could tell it wasn't human. It was standing upright one two legs that seemed to be on backwards, instead of the knees going forward, they went the opposite way.
The closest thing I can describe it to would be like a very thin, hairless, and standing on two legs. I didn't notice any arms, but with how far away it is I'm assuming they could have just been so close to the body and that I didn't see them. I quickly sketched this to give you an idea of what it looked like (below).
It scared the hell out of me, but I don't think it saw me, It looked like it was watching my house, which was about 100 yards to the northwest of there. I kind of just stood there, I didn't really know what to do so I just slowly started backing up until I was back in the barn.
There's a small part in the barn where there are a couple missing boards that you can easily see out of, so I stood there watching it for awhile. I didn't want to try to go back home because I was worried it would see me, so I just waited. I waited for what felt like forever, before this thing kind of turned around and walked away into the woods. The way it walked was the scariest thing about it, it was so unnatural.
I waited a little bit, then ran back to the house as quickly as I could. The next morning my parents got home, so I didn't have to feed the horses again after that. I've never told anyone about this either. I did some research, but didn't find anything that compared to it
I've never seen it again after that, nor as anyone in my family ever mentioned seeing anything like it." MM
