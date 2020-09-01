Unknown Humanoid, Possible 'Grey' Alien, Observed at O'Hare International Airport

Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research investigator Manuel Navarette recently received the following account:
"I was at O’Hare International Airport doing a pick up of some air freight from the United Cargo facility on the night of July 31, 2020. It was about 10 pm local time and I was backed up to the dock waiting to be loaded when I saw what looked like a small child walking along the grassy area by the street lights over by the road. At first I thought it was just another driver taking a walk while taking a smoke break or just stretching his legs. As I watched him, I started to take notice that it did not look like any person I had ever seen in my life. It looked like it was a very skinny and small child and the way it walked was also different. It looked like it was limping as it walked. The arms were also very skinny and hung down to its knees, looking very, very skinny. What we would call 'skin and bones.'
I watched it for almost a minute and saw two semi’s pass by on the road next to where it was standing. Both trucks apparently didn’t notice it and simply drove on. There was also activity across the street by the control tower, but they also apparently never noticed it as it idly walked under the streetlight. When I did get under the light, I could see that its skin appeared a light shade of grey and it appeared to not be wearing clothes. Its head was out of proportion with its body and it appeared to be looking at the airplane that was being brought toward the fence across the street and the activity around it. I eventually decided to get out of the truck and take a closer look, hoping it wasn’t a small child that had wandered off or been abandoned.
As I got out and walked toward it, it turned when it must have heard me and I called out. As I got closer to it, It became alarmed and the closer I got I realized that it wasn’t a small child as I first thought. I called out to it again and then it turned toward me and I saw that it had huge almost bug-like eyes that were black in color. Its body appeared a light shade of grey under the light of the streetlight. I picked up my pace toward it and that’s when I saw it take off and start to run away. It ran faster than any human I’ve ever seen. It could have easily outrun an Olympic sprinter. It was gone in a blink of an eye and all I remember was someone banging on the door of my truck telling me to come inside and get my paperwork. It was the damnedest thing I have ever seen in my life."
Investigators Notes:
I spoke with the witness via phone and he described the sighting in detail. The witness has been a truck driver with over 17 years of experience, the last 5 years as a local/regional driver for a larger LTL (Less Than Truckload) company. The witness says he has picked up hundreds of loads from all over the airport in his time with the company and has never seen anything out of the ordinary in all that time.
When asked about the sighting, the driver described sitting in his truck waiting for it to be loaded when he noticed the being walking along the grassy area and looking across the street. He stated that the entity seemed to be interested in the activity as a large cargo plane was being brought into the unloading area. When asked to describe the being he saw, the witness stated that it looked about the height of a child of about 9 -10 years of age and appeared to not be wearing any clothes. He described the head as almond shaped and way too big as compared to the rest of the body. He also described the eyes as insect-like, very large and the blackest of black and piercing. The witness describes the feeling like this entity could see straight into him, straight into his very mind and that brought a feeling of fear and discomfort. When asked what compelled him to leave his truck and investigate, the driver was curious and was hoping it was not a child that had wandered off or had been abandoned wandering around in a very dangerous area with semi’s and other traffic going by to endanger it. When asked why he did not take any photos of the being, he stated that he was unsure if he should in case it turned out to be a child.
When asked to describe what happened when he approached the entity the witness stated that as he got closer, the entity turned to look at him and he saw the large eyes and the entity became alarmed when he called out to it. He described that the entity turned and began to run away from him, he described the speed at which it ran as blazing fast, stating that he had never seen anything run that fast before.
When asked about what happened afterwards, the witness hesitated but eventually said he really doesn’t remember what happened after the entity had run away. He only remembers someone pounding on the door of his truck to wake him up and that he thinks he might have walked back to his truck and then dozed off. He stated that when he went inside to pick up his paperwork he was told that his load had been ready for almost an hour and that is why they had gone outside to wake him up. The driver stated that he doesn’t remember anything about the time between the sighting and when he was waken.
NOTE: We received a sighting report of an unknown humanoid ascending into a bright oval UFO on January 23, 2020 in the Rest Haven Cemetery located on the O'Hare International Airport property. If you look at the map I've provided below, United Cargo is located directly east of the same cemetery. Is there a connection between these sightings. Is this a 2nd unknown humanoid, possibly alien being, observed at the airport? Are the winged humanoids and these other humanoids one in the same or associated with each other? Lon
Have you had a sighting of a flying humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area or nearby? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Phantom', 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'Chicago Man-Bat.' Please feel free to contact me at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated. You can call me directly at 410-241-5974 as well. Thanks...Lon Strickler #ChicagoPhantom #ChicagoMothman
