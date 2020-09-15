The Red Eyed 'Thing' Haunts the Odd Shaped House on Linnview Avenue

A relative of the residents of a house in Carrick, PA recalls the horrifying activity that manifested there. The red eyed 'thing' would chase them out of the basement, as well as create doppelgangers.
I recently received the following account:
1980s – Carrick, (Pittsburgh) Pennsylvania: "When I was a kid back in the 1980's, I used to go and stay some weekends at my cousin's house in Carrick, PA. He lived in an old odd shaped creepy brick house that was built in 1900. The road he lived on is called Linnview Ave, and the house still stands there to this day. There was something very evil and sinister in that house.
I used to dread going into his basement, but that's where most of his toys were at, so we would run down there, grab a few toys, and run back upstairs as fast as we could. The far back room in the basement was the worst. I used to feel like something was watching me every time I went down there.
On one occasion my cousin was down there getting something and when he got to the back room he saw two red eyes staring back at him. He bolted out of there and ran up the stairs and when he got to the top landing and turned around to shut the basement door, the lights were off downstairs already, and the red eyes were halfway up the stairs coming towards him.
Another incident he told me about was that he was laying in bed one night, and his dog came up to the second floor and into his room and jumped up on the bed. He sat up to pet the dog and the dog's eyes were glowing red. At that moment the real dog came running upstairs and came into the room and started growling at this entity, and the thing on the bed vanished into thin air. That house is no joke, it's seriously haunted, and not by anything human at all. I absolutely hated that basement, and I hated that house after I heard all of the stories about the red eyes and the doppelganger dog.
My Aunt, Uncle, and my other cousin Jennifer all witnessed messed up things in the house too. My cousin Jennifer was coming down the stairs from the second floor to the first floor one day, and when she got into the living room, she seen a shadow figure run out of the room and in through the dining room and into the kitchen, and then all of a sudden she heard the basement door slam shut. My Aunt never saw anything but she would always hear voices from other rooms when she would be cooking in the kitchen or cleaning a certain room. Most of the time she was home alone so it couldn't have been anything else but that evil entity. My Uncle had mentioned seeing weird things but he never talked about the details. I think it just frightened him too much to really talk about it.
Finally, fast forward about 8 years. When we were around 15 or 16 years old my cousin and I decided to brave the basement and be badasses. We went down there in the dark looking for the 'thing.' We heard loud growling maniacal laughter coming from the back room as we approached, and we ran the hell out of there faster than ever before. We could hear the thing breathing heavily behind us as we ran up the stairs. We jetted through the kitchen, dining room, and living room and out the front door into the street. We just stood there, looking back at the evil house on Linnview Ave. We were terrified beyond belief. That was the last time I ever went near that basement in my life.
My cousin and his family ended up moving out of there in the late 90's or early 2000's. I would so love to see a ghost hunting crew spend a night in that basement or even a whole weekend in that house. I don't think they would last too long, ha ha!! It's not a house for the faint of heart that's for sure. It's legit haunted by evil. Beware the odd shaped old brick house on Linnview Ave. Whatever you do, if you decide to go into that house, do NOT go near the basement. Keep it locked at all costs, and pray that the evil thing that dwells down there doesn't come upstairs to get you!!" SZ
NOTE: The Google Maps screenshot of the house produced a white shadow (above). I'm not going to publish the address. Lon
