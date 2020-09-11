Tall Misshapen Humanoid Observed in Utah Canyon

2 young Navajo men in Utah are out late at night in a nearby canyon, when they encounter a tall misshapen humanoid that was walking ahead of them and mumbling.
Here is another account from the old Jc Johnson database:
This happened to my older brother, who we can call 'Danny.' It was back in the early 2000's and he was a senior in high school in a small po-dunk Utah town. Being a senior and a football player, he was kind of an idiot and did stupid things, one of which included walking through the woods late at night to, as he called it, "throw rocks and terrorize kids from school." Yes, immature, I know, but he and his accomplice (another Navajo called "Joe") were seniors and on the football team. They walked through the woods because cops patrolled the streets, and there was a city curfew in place. The route they took went through a state park which has lots of Navajo artifacts and even a kiva which you can go down into.
So one night they were sneaking through the forest before the sun had risen, and they had begun to stop and shush each other because they could sometimes hear footsteps in the distance. Unless some other geniuses had the idea to walk through the desert, there should have been no one else out there. This continued for awhile, until Joe stopped Danny, grabbed him and said, "Get down!"
They dropped to their stomachs and hid, listening. Now the footsteps, crunching through the dry desert foliage, were accompanied by mumbling. Danny estimated that the sounds were maybe 100 feet away at first, but got closer. He doesn't know if the mutterings were Navajo or English or some other language. After awhile of the noises staying fairly far away, Joe whispered without looking, "It sounds like a drunk." Several more minutes and Danny decided to chance a peek, as the "drunk" sounded more distant now.
It was night, but the moon was bright and the light bounced off the canyon wall nearby. Danny was looking for a man, but instead he saw a figure which he said "moved with a tilt to its body" and was "long and tall." It was human formed, and walking on two feet, but misshapen and VERY tall. He said it maybe resembled a kokopelli or Navajo kachina doll, so not exactly normal shaped. It mumbled and drifted through the trees seemingly looking for something. He was pretty captivated, watching it for a few minutes and then suddenly the snapping twigs and the mutterings just stopped. Everything was quiet. And the figure, whatever it was, had just disappeared.
After that, Danny and Joe both "felt" that whatever was in the forest at the time was gone. They sat on the ground afterward discussing what had just happened. Joe asked about what Danny had seen, and then stated "I didn't look because if I would have, it would have known we were both staring."
I forgot to ask him if he and Joe went back through the woods, but the answer is probably yes. This kind of happening is pretty common within the Navajo culture and it's something they're used to dealing with." Name Withheld
