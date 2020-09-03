'Red Eyed' Bigfoot Encountered at Veterans Cemetery in Black Mountain, NC

A group of teens were at a veterans cemetery in Black Mountain, North Carolina at night when they encountered a pair of 'red eyes' peering from the top of a military tombstone. The Bigfoot stood and revealed itself when they approached it.
I recently received a telephone call from 'JP' in reference to a Bigfoot encounter at the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Black Mountain, North Carolina. The incident occurred on a summer night in 2002 at around 10 pm local time.
JP said that the cemetery was closed, but they parked on the access road and walked to the location. 3 friends accompanied JP. The teens were all 17-18 years of age.
As they approached the cemetery by foot the group noticed a set of red eyes staring at them. At first, it seemed like an unknown animal was perched on one of the military tombstones. They slowly moved closer to the red eyes in order to get a better look. There was some ambient light coming from a utility light nearby, but they could not make out the shape.
Suddenly, when they were within 100 or so feet from the tombstone, a huge beast stood up and grunted at the group. JP said that he recognized it as a Bigfoot, standing at around 7 foot in height with very dark hair. The eyes continued to shine bright red. JP said that it was more than 'eye shine' in his opinion.
The shocked group of 4 ran back in the direction of their vehicle and quickly drove off. The Bigfoot was not aggressive, as it stood and watched the teens retreat.
I was able to talk to one of the other witnesses, a female 'AA,' who similarly described the incident. She states that she has never gone back to the location, even though it was very close to where she now lives.
The BFRO has 2 documented Bigfoot sighting reports from the Black Mountain, NC area in Buncombe County. Lon
