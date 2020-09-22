Possible Bigfoot Spies Campsite in Lake of the Woods, California

A group of friends hike into an area known as Lake of the Woods near Frazier Park, California and set up camp. They experience rock throwing into the campsite as well as seeing the shadow of a large being.
The following account was recently forwarded to me:
"I grew up in the San Fernando Valley in southern California. Having family that lived in a small mountain town called Frazier Park, I was able to frequently get away from the city life and enjoy fresh pines and cool air.
Frazier Park is a typical mountain full of friendly people and nothing too extraordinary happens except maybe a wildfire now and then and rumors of satanic cults. Interestingly enough there is a pentagram spray painted on the wall of a small bridge that crosses a river into Lake of the Woods.
Anyways, I would spend time with my cousins up there at least once a month and we would usually spend one day either hiking or camping. Most of the time it was uneventful, peaceful and full of laughter and good times. But spending that much time out in the woods your odds of encountering something unusual increases.
My two cousins, their friend Edward and I had a 3-day camping trip planned near Lockwood Valley. It was about a 6 mile hike in from a nearby Boy Scout camp and it is thick with pine. The first day was pretty normal. We hiked in, set up camp, cooked our food and talked.
I'm going to estimate about 3 hours passing after we went to sleep, we all woke up to what sounded like rocks hitting the ground. Obviously someone found our camp and was messing with us right? So Edward gets this genius Idea to get out of his tent and start yelling angrily to try to intimidate them. After a few minutes of that he stops and we all just sit there and listen. That's when it struck me, we didn't hear ANYTHING. No crickets, no night birds, nothing. That's also when I noticed that the area smelled incredibly bad, similar to a dead animal, but I suppose that isn't too out of the ordinary.
So we all agree that the person is gone and decide to go back to sleep and forget about it. Edward however still look unnerved and confided with me that he couldn't shake the feeling that he was being watched. I felt it too but rather than spooking everyone I figured it would be better just to sleep it off and get out of there in the morning. Whoever it was hadn't made any sort of move so they must have been gone.
The next day we all woke up having slept undisturbed the rest of the night and cooked/ate breakfast. We didn't mention the events from the night before at all. I guess everyone wanted to just put it behind them which was probably for the best. After all, it probably just another person that decided to mess with us when they happened upon our camp. That day went pretty normal, we hiked, fished, shot at some empty beer cans with an air-soft rifle and so on.
Night 2 came and we weren't as quick to dismiss the events that happened the night before. We agreed to take shifts watching our camp to make sure no one came and stole anything. We also decided to cut our last day short and pack up and leave in the morning. I took the first shift watching our camp. It was very dark and peaceful.
The moon was out which illuminated a good 10 foot radius around our camp, so I had a good idea what was going on around us. Nothing out of the ordinary really happened except that nasty smell came back near the end of my shift. It was my cousin Jade's turn to watch now. So he gets up and I hit the sack and instantly fall asleep.
After some time pass I feel someone tapping me. Its Jade. He whispers to me, "Hey.. I want you to see something. But you need to be absolutely silent and move slowly."
So I get up and peak out the tent and don't really see anything. He says to me, "Look past those two pine trees and tell me what you see." I look and sure enough I see a silhouette of someone crouching. It was so still that you could almost mistake it for a rock or something. However I had visually scanned through this area before going to bed and certainly didn't remember seeing this there.
Now this guy was BIG, probably my height while crouching, going by the height of the tree. It was creepy though because it was just crouching there staring at us, motionless. So I reached back under my covers and grabbed my air-soft rife. Took aim the best I could while under the influence of adrenaline and shot at it. I heard it hit wood so it obviously missed, but that shadow "grunted" and took off running through the woods. You could easily hear the leaves and twigs breaking and a noticeable thud as its feet hit the ground.
We ended up letting my other cousin and their friend sleep the rest of the night and took their shifts watching camp since we were so buzzed up on adrenaline. We didn't tell them the next day either, mostly because we loved to camp and if we let them know what we saw we'd never get them to come back with us into those woods." AF
Black-Eyed Children: “Entering the Home With Permission Given”
San Antonio Zoo Unveils New Chupacabra Exhibit
UFOs: The Origins of an Investigation, Part 3
Is Joe Exotic’s zoo haunted?
Mysterious Banshees and Witches of the Wild West
Chicago & Regional Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters
Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research Website
Arcane Radio is LIVE on the Paranormal King Radio Network. Direct links can be found at Mixlr - Paranormal King or at LiveRadio/Paranormal King Radio Network
I sincerely ask that you consider supporting Phantoms & Monsters and my other work through a donation.
These times have been tough for everyone. But if my readers and those who use my services and research would each offer a consideration, no matter the amount, it would be immensely helpful.
I am adding back a few items to the blog and newsletter since some of the former issues with the interface have been resolved. We have high expectation for the Beyond Explanation YouTube channel, including live chats, documentaries and more entertaining features.
PLEASE NOTE: The Arcane Radio YouTube uploads are being moved to the 'Beyond Explanation' channel. You may want to subscribe to 'Beyond Explanation' so that you don't miss an episode. Thanks.
'Winged Cryptids: Humanoids, Monsters & Anomalous Creatures Casebook' is now available on Amazon.com and from our new publisher Singular Fortean Publishing
A review of 'Winged Cryptids: Humanoids, Monsters & Anomalous Creatures Casebook' by Linda Godfrey
SUBSCRIBE NOW to 'Beyond Explanation'...Phantoms & Monsters on YouTube - Also, the 'Arcane Radio' show archive is available at the same channel.
Follow the Phantoms & Monsters Archives on Flipboard
Follow the Phantoms & Monsters Archive on Mix
Disclaimer:
The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.
Fair Use Notice:
This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.
You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.
Please Note:
On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute) NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters.
© 2005-2020 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved