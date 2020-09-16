Bizarre 'Canine' Observed Near Kerrville, Texas

A young man in Kerrville, Texas was walking the dog with his great aunt and uncle when they encountered an unknown canine with an extremely large head, moving in an unnatural manner.
"Back in 2001, I was visiting my great-uncle in the region around Kerrville, Texas. At the time he was living in his first house in the area before he moved to a retirement community, near a small set of trees. The trees were beautiful, really, as is the Hill Country. I was staying with him and my great-aunt for about a week, when we went out for an evening to walk his Dachshund as we tended to do in evenings.
The walk was uneventful as the sun set, just a normal evening complete with the calls of doves and other wildlife, and the dog just having a wonderful time. Then, suddenly, all the wildlife went deafeningly silent and both of us froze, as did the dog. I remember having a distinct sense of unease and fear that I could not quite explain, and the dog looking directly in a specific area near a streetlight, my eyes turning to where the dog was looking.
There was a creature loping through there, a dog-like thing about the size of a large Labrador Retriever, save that on the creature's neck there was a head the size of a bear. The thing was loping up and down and up and down in a way that fitted that kind of build. It looked hypnotic in a sense and I was more terrified than I have ever been with anything else I ever saw. It gave me a visceral understanding of Lovecraft's idea that things that just look fundamentally wrong are terrifying precisely because the proportions do not fit.
That thing was powerfully built. The upper limbs in particular were very stout, and the dog remained frozen for another few minutes, before we moved back to the house.
I'm not sure what precisely that was, or if it was a dogman, but it convinced me that something like that could exist. The sudden silence that lasted for a few minutes after it left, and the dog just being frozen without even growling or barking still sends chills in me when I remember it.
As my only encounter with something like a cryptid, too, it remains something very vivid in my mind, not least because I know how dogs move. I know what wolves would move like, and whatever that was it was no natural thing that made sense." DE
