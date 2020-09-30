Bat-Winged Humanoid Encountered in Carol Stream, Illinois

A Carol Stream, Illinois resident observes a winged humanoid on 2 occasions. Once while it lifted into the air and the other when it flew in front of their vehicle.
I received the following information recently:
Has anyone from Carol Stream, Illinois (DuPage County - Chicago northwest suburbs) sent any sighting of the winged humanoid? Twice now I’ve seen 'something' about 4 foot tall, brownish, two legs and bat-like wings. Both times late night, around 3 am or so. By ponds off of Morton Rd. On one occasion flying right above the headlights. I know there was another car that stopped to 'look' also. Thanks. ECM
I responded to the witness and received an update:
Both times I saw it during last summer on Morton Rd. The first time I only caught a quick glance as it took off flying from the side of a small pond. I figured it was a crane that got spooked by coyotes or something. But they are not nocturnal.
The second time was at the corner on Morton Rd. as I was waiting at a stop sign for a car (not far from the pond). It began moving through the intersection. I began turning left and it flew right in front of us (the other car stopped also to check it out). It then turned sharply. That's when I saw its bat-like wings as it flew through nearby backyards. It definitely wasn’t a large owl. ECM
Have you had a sighting of a flying humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area / Lake Michigan region? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'O'Hare Mothman.'
