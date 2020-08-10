Winged Humanoid: Physical Contact & Possible Protection of Florida Witness

A West Palm Beach, Florida resident had an encounter with a large winged humanoid while visiting Kissimmee Prairie Preserve State Park in October 2017. She encountered the same being on 3 subsequent occasions.
I recently received the following account:
"In 2017 I had an encounter here in Florida at the darkest point in our state for stargazing and seeing the Milky Way. I heard a scary loud roar-like screech unlike anything I've ever heard and felt something brush up against me. I ran into my car and locked the door. It was pitch black. My boyfriend and I drove away in a panic and when we went to recover at a nearby gas station he said, 'What's on your face and hair?" I have included images of when I first saw what he was talking about. It was a tar-like black substance that seemed to be scratched across face and in my hair. It was so hard to get off, I had to scrape it with my fingernails to get off my face. The area where it was in my hair had to be cut out.
Within that same month, I saw it again a few times. It always occurred when I was around this boyfriend. It would always come from behind me. I truly think it was warning me about that boyfriend. Once I broke up with that guy it never came around me again or since then.
I had never heard of the Mothman. But when I explained the series of encounters to my brother, he asked if I could draw it. When I showed the drawing to him, he freaked out and started to Google the Mothman so he could show it to me. I was blown away. It matched my drawing almost to a tee. Has anyone else ever been marked?" LS
NOTE: I asked LS to call me so that I could obtain more details on these encounters. The initial incident occurred at Kissimmee Prairie Preserve State Park in Okeechobee County, Florida on October 18, 2017. At that time, LS only noticed a large dark mass with reddish orange lights (eyes). She could not make out much detail, but was stunned when it brushed against her. You can see the black marks on her face and hair (image below). She stated that the substance was tar-like, sticky but with no odor. She literally had to scrape it off her face with her fingernails. She tried to wash it out of her hair, but eventually had to cut it out. Too bad she didn't keep a sample of this substance.
The other 3 encounters occurred within a month's time. Each incident happened in the vicinity of LS's home in West Palm Beach, Florida, approximately 100 miles southeast of the original encounter location. LS was able to get a better look at this winged humanoid, which she described as being 6 to 6 1/2 foot in height and black in color. The body was somewhat thin with arms and legs that were not attached to the wings. The hands had long thin fingers with claw-like nails. The legs and feet seemed to be fused together, thought there was enough foot width in order to stand. The head was small with what looked like hair-like stumble and large oval reddish-orange eyes. There was no other discernible details on the face that she could make out. The wings were long and draped over and away from the body. It reminded her of a cape-like membrane that extended to the ground. LS never saw it actually use the wings, and it seemed to descend smoothly. It would always appear behind her, each time frightening her then boyfriend. When it ascended, it did so quickly and made a roaring screech.
LS believes that this winged humanoid was somehow warning her of potential danger involving this boyfriend. After they broke up the winged being didn't return. Lon
