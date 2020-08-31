William Bosak's 'Humanoid' Encounter in Polk County, Wisconsin

Does the Bosak encounter represent an alien / Bigfoot connection? Please read the incident information and decide for yourself. I have offered a few versions of the story.
On December 2, 1974 at 10:30 p.m., dairy farmer William Bosak, aged 68, owner of a dairy farm for 40 years close to the rural city of Frederic, in the north-western part of Polk County, Wisconsin, had attended the meeting of the Fanner co-operative in Frederic and was driving back by car to his rural house of the south-east of Frederic, when, at approximately a mile of his farm, he spotted an object on the left side of the road, in front of him.
He was driving slowly because of the packs of fog. The headlights of the car reflected on the object, and he slowed down while approaching.
The object was motionless and seemed to have between 8 and 10 feet in height. It was not luminous, but reflected the headlights and had a transparent sector resembling glass in the shape of shell, or bell, or conical with a peak, on the top of the machine, which was lighted and in which Bosak saw an occupant of which the top of the body was visible and who had his arms raised above his head.
Although Bosak spoke about a man, the character or the creature who had a head and two arm showed characteristics that were not very human: stiff hair or hairs came out of the sides of its head whose face itself was hairless, and a beardless chin. Its eyes were large and protruding, and its ears were described as pointing on 8 centimeters and resembling those of a young calf.
It seemed to be dressed of something tight-fitting covered of brown fur, or to be covered with brown hairs on the higher part of the body including the arms. No collar or features were visible on the possible suit. The bottom of the character was lost from sight in the fog; which dissimulated it and dissimulated the bottom of the craft as well.
Bosak was very frightened, but saw that the face of the creature also showed signs of fear. He had slowed down almost to a halt when he had arrived at the object, but overcome with fear, he accelerated to drive away from the object. When he did that, the inside of his car became darker as if the headlights had weakened, and he heard a noise of friction like that of branches of tree sweeping the car.
Back home, it tried to look at the sector where the encounter had occurred from the advantageous point of view of his house, but he could not see anything because of the fog.
The next morning, he returned to the location in search of any landing traces or evidence of the presence of object, but he found nothing, except that according to one version of the story there was a flattened circular area in the field.
Bosak did not tell what he has seen to anybody during almost a month, not even to his wife and son, but finally decided to reveal the incident, apparently by contacting a newspaper which published the story.
Two APRO investigators met him and it was said that Bosak was sincere and a man with a good reputation in his community. Understanding of the skepticism of the newspaper and neighbors, Bosak commented on that he would welcome a lie detector test to prove he was not lying. The story then entered the ufological and Fortean literature as example of "bigfoot piloting a flying saucer" while Bosak rather seems to have thought that it was some space creature. - ufologie.patrickgross.org/
-----
APRO indicates that farmer William Bosak, aged 68, of the rural town of Frederic, in the northwest section of Polk County, Wisconsin, had attended a Fanner's Co-op meeting in Frederic and was driving to his rural home southeast of Frederic at 10:30 p.m. on December 2, 1974, when, about one mile from his farm, he spotted an object on the left side of the road ahead of him.
He had been driving slowly because of patches of fog and his headlights reflected off the object so he slowed as he approached it.
The object was standing still and appeared to be between 8 and 10 feet in height. It was not lighted, but reflected light from the headlights of Mr. Bosak's car. It had a transparent glass-like area bullet-shaped at the top, or tapered to a peak, through which Bosak could view the occupant. APRO quotes Mr. Bosak telling journalists:
"It had a curved front of glass and inside I could see a figure with its arms raised above its head."
He was later interviewed by Field Investigator Everett E. Lightner, and said that the newspaper account which appeared in the St. Paul Pioneer-Press was basically accurate except that the ears on the "human" he saw inside were placed higher on the head.
The "human," as Bosak referred to it, had hair sticking out from the sides of its head with ears protruding out about three inches and they were shaped like a calf's ear. It had no collar or shirt with seam in front but appeared to be clothed in something tannish-brown in color and skin-tight like a diver's suit. Both arms were extended above its head and hair stuck out from the outside of the arms. He had no beard, but there was hair or fur on the upper part of the body. The rest of it, from the waist down, was not visible because of the fog. Its eyes were very large and protruding.
Bosak said he was very frightened at the time but the look on the face of the occupant of the craft indicated that it was frightened too.
He had slowed nearly to a stop when he came up to the object, but then fear took over and he hits on the accelerator and left the object behind. He said that when he did so, the inside of his car became dark and he heard a swishing sound like branches of a tree brushing against the car.
Back home, he attempted to view the area where the incident had occurred from the vantage point of his house, but he could see nothing because of the fog. He later told journalists:
"I was so goldarned scared I was afraid to go out at night for a few days."
He added that he wished that he had had somebody with him in the car at the time.
The next morning, Mr. Bosak returned to the location to search for any landing marks or evidence of the object's presence, but he found nothing.
Bosak said nothing to anyone about his encounter for nearly a month, not even telling his wife and sonm but finally decided to divulge the incident.
After reflecting on the experience for a few weeks, Bosak said that he felt he did the wrong thing by speeding away from the object and "should have stopped and tried to show it I was friendly. I wish I could meet up with it again."
Everett E. Lightner, who investigated the case, said he found Bosak to be sincere and a man with a good reputation in his community. He had operated a 450-acre dairy farm east of Frederic for the past 40 years, and said that prior to his frightening experience, he had been skeptical of UFO stories. He stated:
"And I'm sure a lot of people are going to be skeptical after hearing what happened to me. But if people don't believe me, I'll take a lie detector test to prove this isn't just something I made up." - APRO
-----
At about 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 2, 1974, near Frederic in Polk County, William Bosak, a 69-year-old dairy farmer, was driving home when he saw a disc-shaped craft beside the road. "I can remember it just as if it were yesterday," Bosak told me.
The lower half of the craft was shrouded in mist. It had a curved glass window, and inside the brightly lit compartment Bosak saw a creature covered with dark tan fur, except for its face and chin.
"He was looking out the window, and it was a different kind of character than you'd see on this earth," he said. "It looked a good deal like a man, but it had a different-looking face than you'd see. It had a kind of a cow-looking face."
Asked to elaborate, Bosak explained that the face had hair on its sides. The ears stuck out from the head about three inches, and the eyes were large and protruding.
The creature held its arms above its head, and its expression led Bosak to believe that it was "just as scared as I was." After about 10 seconds Bosak quickly drove away, and as he did so his car lights dimmed, the engine sounded as if it were missing, and he heard a soft "whooshing" noise.
The next day Bosak returned to the area and found a round spot, 6 feet in diameter, pressed down into the hayfield.
"There are other people that had seen something like that," said Bosak, "right in this area."
This is the best, and one of the least sensational, of the very rare sightings linking Bigfoot-like creatures with UFOs. It is also the least publicized.
"You know how the neighbors are," Bosak said. "They questioned it. The editor in town didn't believe it. You know, though, something? If you've ever thought of outer space - it's just fantastic, isn't it? A lot of people can imagine such things."
"But this is a fact." - The W-Files
NOTE: There are several versions of the same story available. Even though this is a very unusual case, it has only one witness and lacks corroboration from others. As well, there is no physical evidence. Several researchers and cryptozoologists recognize the case as a bigfoot sighting despite the craft connection. On December 2, 1996, exactly 22 years to the day of his encounter, William Bosak was found dead in his home.
-----
A reader forwarded the following email a few years ago, before I started to post my theories on the subject:
Hi Lon. I read your site daily and have enjoyed the personal stories by your readers. I had an experience when I was a boy that I hope would be of interest.
In September 1978, I lived with my father on a farm in the vicinity of Shawano, Wisconsin which is very near the Menominee Indian Reservation. There had been some buzz within the community of an unknown large hairy creature spotted by two deer hunters not far from our farm. I had heard stories of the Manabai'wok or 'The Giants' from stories told by the Menominee, but I just considered these tales to be legends.
Then one evening, my father and I were coming home from the store and noticed what appeared to be two hairy creatures collecting squash from the garden. Each creature was at least 6 foot tall. It was dusk but there was enough light to clearly see what they were doing. My father immediately cut the headlights and stopped the car as we just sat there and watched them pick and eat the squash. They didn't seem to even notice us even though we were about 100 feet from them.
After about 5 minutes, one of the creatures looked in our direction and you could see it's eyes glow red from the moonlight. We started to get scared and decided to make a dash for the house and call the police. Then suddenly, a huge disc-shaped objects appeared above us and slowly moved towards the east field which was about 200 hundred yards from us and landed. I estimate the craft was about 40 feet in diameter. A large sliding door opened immediately and a foggy green light glowed from within the craft. After a few seconds, the door closed and craft slowly rose and shot off towards the north. Then we noticed that the creatures were gone.
A few days later, our neighbors from down the road came over for dinner. After we finished eating, my father and Mr. Cain walked outside. After an hour or so, the neighbors left and I started to clean up the kitchen. Later that evening, I was watching TV in the living room. My father walked in, turned off the TV and sat down beside me. He told me that Mr. Cain and his sister witnessed one of the craft on the same night that we had our encounter. As well, they witnessed several of the large hairy creatures meandering in the nearby woods. Mr. Cain said that he knew something had been in the woods for several weeks but never got a good look until the craft arrived. After that night, we never had another encounter or did we hear of more sightings by any people in the area.
Do you think that these creatures were Bigfoot, aliens or one in the same? I has always seemed strange to me that a Bigfoot body has never been found. Is it a possibility that Bigfoot is an extraterrestrial being? Please let me know if you post this. I want to read your readers' comments. Thanks, Donald
NOTE: I researched this incident before I posted, and discovered that there was some precedent to Donald's account. According to a reference online, there were similar sightings reported in the Fall of 1978. Lon
