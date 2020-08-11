Supposed Bigfoot Reported 'Swinging in Trees' in Hyde Park, NY
A landscaper in Hyde Park, New York reports that she observed a Bigfoot crashing through the vegetation, and then it ascends a tree. The creature was also seen swinging from tree to tree.
The following was posted on Facebook by Gayle J. Beatty:
"On July 2, I received a phone call from a woman that was working as a landscaper on a property in Hyde Park, NY. She was weeding the garden and was told to dump the weeds down a trail about 200' behind the barn. After dumping the wheelbarrow, it dropped down which made a loud bang. Suddenly, from approximately 50' away she sees and hears something crashing through the thick vegetation parting the brush towards her.The creature then jumped in the tree above her, leaving her in shock and disbelief. The creature then began using its arms to swing from tree to tree moving away from her. She described it as very large and moving through the trees like a monkey. She said she got a good look at the back of the reddish brown beast that she estimated at 6-7' tall with long arms. I am waiting for a follow up interview, but the young woman reported getting sick after the encounter. I have had several reports from this area over the last few years leading me to believe there is a clan living there. Please don't ask me to divulge the location or the eyewitness name it is strictly confidential."
The Daily Voice followed up on the post, stating that the researcher says she was informed of the sighting on Thursday, July 2 when she received a phone call from a woman in Dutchess County who was working as a landscaper on a property in Hyde Park.
The woman's name is "strictly confidential," as is the precise location of the incident. The woman described the creature as being approximately 6-foot-7 in height and reddish-brown and said it moved through trees "like a monkey,"
The incident happened after the woman, who had been weeding the garden, was told to dump the weeds down a trail a couple of hundred feet behind the barn, Beatty wrote in a Facebook post. After dumping the weeds, the wheelbarrow dropped, making a loud noise, the woman said.
"Suddenly, from approximately 50-feet away, she sees and hears something crashing through the thick vegetation, parting the brush towards her," according to Beatty.
Beatty said the creature then jumped in the tree above her, leaving the woman in "shock and disbelief," as it began "using its arms to swing from tree to tree moving away from her."
Beatty said she has had several reports from the Hyde Park area over the last few years leading her to believe "there is a clan living there."
NOTE: I'm posting this because I have received several credible Bigfoot encounter reports in Duchess & Orange Counties, New York over the years. Lon
