Strange 'Animal Talking' Sounds Heard in Shenandoah Valley, Virginia

A Shenandoah Valley, Virginia woman has been hearing strange 'talking' coming from outside her home. Her friend believes that it may be either a Dogman or Bigfoot. Any thoughts?
The following account was recently referred to me:
"My co-worker told me about this. She and her boyfriend have recently moved to the country, about an hour away from where we both work in the Shenandoah Valley.
Because of COVID she works from home entirely now, but I'm still on site. We are very close and she has listened to more of my dogman/bigfoot babble than anyone else.
So, she skyped me yesterday and told me that she heard a very strange noise outside of her house the other day. Originally, based on the volume and how well it carried into her house, she thought it was a person talking in a normal voice on a cellphone right outside of her front door. Or a neighbor screaming. Just based on the volume. But it wasn't shrill or high-pitched.
She heard it initially with her work headphones on. Then took them off and heard it more clearly. Her little yappy dog was barking, so she picked the dog up and calmed her down, and the noise stopped. Then started again and continued for about 5 seconds, then stopped for good.
She grew up in the country. Bear, deer, coyotes, etc. And she said this was a sound she had never heard before, and it freaked her out enough that she called her mom.
According to her, it sounded like "a dog trying to speak English", but it wasn't English. She said "it just didn't sound right," like it was more verbal than any animal she's ever heard. Again, she thought it was a person at first. But then once she really tuned in, she said it was like a huge dog trying to talk and saying the same 3-4 words over and over.
I explained the thing about the bigfoot "Samurai chatter" to her, and she said that it was much slower, lower, more menacing, and aggressive than that. She said that whatever it was seemed to be saying "I will rip your face off."
When I started to get chills was when she said that it didn't sound like it was straining to achieve that volume. She said it sounded almost like "throat singing."
Now, whenever I hear or read a sighting, I look at the location to see if it's prime habitat for a dogman/bigfoot. And this is 100% prime cryptid habitat. She lives in the shadow of the Blue Ridge Mountains, between two streams, less than one mile from the Shenandoah River...backed up to something called the GR Thompson State Wildlife Management Area with three ponds within a 5-minute walk. This is deep bush with everything a large creature would need.
In fact I had done tons of dogman/bigfoot research and this was one of the major areas I pinpointed nearby where I might have a decent chance of seeing one, given the geographic similarities to all of the accounts I've read and listened to.
I told her I'm going to come out there, especially if she hears it again." RS
