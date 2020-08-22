Recent Bigfoot Sightings / Activity Reported in Northern California and Western New York

2 eyewitnesses have contacted Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research in reference to recent Bigfoot sightings and other activity in Happy Camp, California and Erie County, New York.
I recently received telephone calls from Bigfoot witnesses:
'SJ' from Happy Camp, California called me in reference to an incident that occurred on Tuesday August 18, 2020 at approximately 4 PM local time.
He and a friend were sitting on his front porch when SJ noticed movement in the direction of the pharmacy on Hillside Rd. He was looking towards the turnoff from Klamath River Highway.
He picked up his binocular and witnessed a large black Bigfoot standing on the side of the pharmacy. It then ducked back in the pine trees.
He mentioned what he saw to his friend, who then looked in the same direction. The friend then noticed a Bigfoot running through the adjacent field towards the Klamath River.
This is not the first time that these witnesses have seen a Bigfoot in this area, which is well-known for Bigfoot activity. But the fact that this Bigfoot was out in the open withing Happy Camp during daylight was a bit surprising.
I've been wondering if the Covid-19 lockdown, and less people out and about as a result, may be causing these creatures and other cryptids to be more willing to venture out during the daylight. Lon
-----
'VM' called me in referenced to a recent sighting and continued vocalizations and other sounds around his family owned campground in Erie County, New York. He has asked if we could send investigators to the location.
He had recently seen a 7 1/2 foot Bigfoot with dark reddish brown hair while walking to his mailbox along the road in front of the campground. This was during the afternoon hours. The Bigfoot literally stepped out of the surrounding woods and crossed the road in 3 strides.
His brother, who is an avid hunter, recently stumbled across a possible nest or sleeping area that had recently been used.
VM has been surprised by the uptick in activity, including the increased vocalizations and tree knocking at night. Lon
