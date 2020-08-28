Possible Flying Humanoid Observed Over Las Vegas, Nevada

A couple living in the outskirts of Las Vegas, Nevada are stargazing late at night when they notice a large flying silhouette that resembled the shape of a winged humanoid.
This information was recently forwarded to me:
"So I am mainly wondering what I could have seen. As far as I know, there are no cryptid legends or any kind of stories from around here. I know Nevada and Arizona are fairly known for their paranormal activity, usually it's alien sightings or those ghost tours they have have around town.
I will start by giving some background of the area in Las Vegas. I used to live on Gilmore and Cliff Shadows, basically where Cheyenne meets the 215. There is a small mountain range that was basically my backyard. It's a suburban area, stucco houses crammed so closely together. It was less than a 5 minute walk from my front door to the base of Cheyenne Mountain. I used to run up the ridge to the peak as exercise. I have since moved from the area.
This was around October of 2017. My fiance and I loved sitting in our backyard and enjoy the scenery. We had seen some weird unexplainable stuff on the top of the mountain. Once we were watching what we thought was a hiker before he ran towards the edge of a cliff and seemingly flew off the edge. This kind of stuff was the other half of why we loved sitting in our backyard and just watching the mountain and observing the sky.
Back to the story. With all the strangeness, this by far was the most unexpected and unexplainable. One night, around 10 pm-12 am we were up late and felt like lying out back and stargazing. We dragged the dog's bed outside and threw a few blankets on top so we could lay on it. It was always windy, we lived at the base of a mountain so this was a part of life. We also had a flood wash behind our house (with a little running trail) that made our yard even more windy. As we watched the clouds pass under the stars, something large and humanoid glided over us.
It looked like a man with wings, it did not flap, just glided over silently. I am not sure of the altitude but it looked like it was at about the height of the mountain peak, below the clouds, gliding above our house...south and parallel to the mountain ridge. It was silhouetted against the clouds. The city lights barely illuminated it but I could clearly make out the shape of a man with wings.
My original thought was a hang glider, but it was super late at night and as far as I know, you don't just jump off of random mountains to do this. There are designated flying zones and you have to log quite a bit of flight hours to be able to fly alone. I also thought vampire or gargoyle, but again I have not heard any legends or stories from this area.
I have done a bit of research and my new thought is that someone may have released a flying fox? I looked up videos of them flying and they seem smaller than what I saw, but maybe someone had one that got too big and they let it loose. I have had friends that have exotic pet birds, cats, or monkeys so I could see this happening. They seem like they need to flap a lot though, but I guess if it were higher up it would not need to so much. It had such a smooth, straight flight path it gives me doubts. This still seems like the most reasonable explanation." UG
