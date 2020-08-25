Possible Bigfoot Observed at Granite Quarry in Vail, Arizona

A young woman and her boyfriend are sitting near a quarry talking when they notice a tan colored bipedal creature. The distance that it covered while running was incredible.
I recently received the following account:
"The main reason I give credit to my niece's story is because she and her friends were always good kids. They didn't smoke any dope and they didn't drink. They're actually really good kids and still are for that matter. Our age different isn't very separated and she would always confide in me and talk to me. That's the reason I do believe her.
On a November evening, about 5 or 6 years ago. At the end of Wentworth Road and Sahuarita Road in Vail, Arizona there is a gravel pit back there. They were excavated for granite. An Artesian source of water was struck and that granite hole filled up. A lot of people go back there fishing and hunting.
It was during the early evening, at dusk. In November it gets dark pretty soon. They were just sitting around on the tail bed of the truck talking. There were four of them and her boyfriend and her saw movement of a being that was bipedal and tannish in color. It had long arms. They said that the ground it was covering was way too fast to be anything like a bear or a deer. They were stumped by what they had seen. It was a light tan color, similar to a desert beige. My niece said it just moved across the landscape too quickly. They saw it at about a hundred yards. In a couple seconds it was gone.
I've been up in that area plenty of times, especially fishing in that granite hole. It is pretty deep from the top and probably drops down about a good 250 feet before you get to the water. When you are down there, it's pretty creepy. I've never heard any sounds. I've never been out there at night. I appreciate your time. Thank you very much for what you're doing. I respect you and I am a follower. Thank you." MS
