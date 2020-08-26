Possible Bigfoot Activity Reported at Bucyrus, Ohio Reservoir

A Ohio man and his friend were fishing at a reservoir near Bucyrus in Crawford County when they began to hear whistles and howling sounds, possible communication between 2 Bigfoot.
I recently received the following account:
"Well, first off, I was never a believer until last night. My buddy and were fishing here in Bucyrus, Ohio at the reservoir along Rt. 98 in Crawford County. I've fished there my whole life it's a wooded area also.
On August 25, 2020 we were on the bank and heard a whistle twice about 50 yards away from us. It almost sounded like a regular human whistling and were about 3 seconds apart. I ran up top of the hill which was only 10 feet high to see if there was another car down by mine and if there was anybody else fishing there. I saw nothing. So my buddy and I just went on about our fishing.
About a half hour later, from across the reservoir, we hear 5 more whistles. About 5 minutes later there was a howl coming from our side of the reservoir. It was very close. It sounded almost like a monkey, which is the best that I describe it.
At that moment we packed our stuff up and went on home. The whole time it felt like someone was just watching you. My wife believes in Bigfoot. She said maybe there were two Sasquatch communicating. The only reason I thought Sasquatch is from videos I've watched on Bigfoot and the sounds they make. There was no knocking that I heard. I did hear something fall in the water, like a rock was dropped in the water a (blunk) sound. All I know is there was something out there yesterday night!" JM
Arcane Radio is LIVE on the Paranormal King Radio Network. Direct links can be found at Mixlr - Paranormal King or at LiveRadio/Paranormal King Radio Network
PLEASE NOTE: The Arcane Radio YouTube uploads are being moved to the 'Beyond Explanation' channel. You may want to subscribe to 'Beyond Explanation' so that you don't miss an episode. Thanks.
'Winged Cryptids: Humanoids, Monsters & Anomalous Creatures Casebook' is now available on Amazon.com and from our new publisher Singular Fortean Publishing
A review of 'Winged Cryptids: Humanoids, Monsters & Anomalous Creatures Casebook' by Linda Godfrey
SUBSCRIBE NOW to 'Beyond Explanation'...Phantoms & Monsters on YouTube - Also, the 'Arcane Radio' show archive is available at the same channel.
Follow the Phantoms & Monsters Archives on Flipboard
Follow the Phantoms & Monsters Archive on Mix
Disclaimer:
The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.
Fair Use Notice:
This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.
You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.
Please Note:
On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute) NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters.
© 2005-2020 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved