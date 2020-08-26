Phantoms & Monsters: Your Support is Appreciated

Hey folks. I just wanted to touch base with you about a few issues that have occurred during the past 6 months.
As some of you may know, I've had a few medical concerns over that period of time. But I have kept the extent of the added ailments to myself, until we had a better understanding of the scope of disease. During that period, the blog and newsletter have suffered to a degree. The quality has not been at the level that I expect and wish to maintain.
I'm happy to say that my future prognosis is promising. Unfortunately, the added anxiety and infirmity I've experienced did affect my work and diminished my financial bottom line.
I am in the process of adding back a few items to the blog and newsletter. We have a lot of high expectation for the Beyond Explanation channel, by including super chats, documentaries and more entertaining features.
I sincerely ask that you consider supporting Phantoms & Monsters and my other work through a donation.