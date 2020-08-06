Phantoms & Monsters Update - 8/6/2020

Hey folks...there is a bit of confusion about the Phantoms & Monsters blog. I will continue to post some news and updates, but all major accounts and advertising will be delayed until I start the new site. To all of my advertisers, you will receive credit for the lost days. The newsletter format will be changed as well. When the transfer starts, all subscribers will need to sign up for the updated newsletter. I will let you know the details when I have it setup. Thanks again. Lon
***********
With a heavy heart, I announce the passing of our friend and team member Danielle Auclair on Wednesday August 5, 2020. She was an excellent fortean investigator and a beautiful soul. She will be truly missed. May she rest in peace.
**********
Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research welcomes Benjamin Foster and his 'Midnight in Kentucky' group as our newest affiliate.
**********
Growing Up With Sasquatch and two more new, true, first person Bigfoot reports. BXP A063