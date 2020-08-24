Pale Gray Humanoid Encountered Near Lakemont, Georgia

A 13 year old boy is at a rifle range cleaning up expended shells. He hears a noise coming from a tree trunk and encounters a pale grayish humanoid.
I came across the following account:
This happened in the summer of 2003 (I was 13) during one of my stays at a YMCA camp in north Georgia (Near Lakemont).
One evening, I was tasked with having to clean up the rifle range away from the camp because the counselors did not do it due to a thunderstorm. I was walking up to the range and heard rustling but did not pay it any mind because we were in the Blue Ridge Mountains (Foothills of the Appalachians). I walked onto the newly built range platform and onto the range to pick up what brass I could find.
After a few minutes I kept hearing a rustling near a tree trunk, shrugged it off and kept picking up the brass and putting it into a container near the firing line. I kept hearing walking but this sounded different, like a person was walking...not like a deer or a normal forest critter. I also heard some odd chattering and assumed it was a fellow camper. I walked to the trail towards the field and realized it was coming from the tree trunk.
I walked towards the tree trunk and saw what looked like a pale gray human-like being rifling through the tree trunks and mumbling which sounded raspy and had an odd cadence to it. I slowly walked towards it and accidentally kicked a pine cone that went through the undergrowth and made a good bit of sound.
The being turned and looked at me. It had dark sunken black eyes and thin lips, a normal looking human nose and patches of hair. But what caught me is that it looked shocked that I was there. We locked eyes and for what felt like an eternity. It walked back bipedally around 10 steps all while maintaining eye contact with me and got on all fours and ran into the forest.
I being 13 was scared sh*tless and ran back to my cabin and told my counselors. We all walked towards the range and looked around. We did find bare feet prints and candy wrappers all over but they chalked it up to my imagination." GG
