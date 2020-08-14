My Abduction Changed Me Forever

I recently published an updated paperback edition of Alien Disclosure: Experiencers Expose Reality through Singular Fortean Publishing. The following account is one of many first hand experiencer incidents that was relayed to me and included in the book. Lon
In November 2011, I received a telephone call from an experiencer who wanted to disclose their abduction. I asked that they compose a narrative and forward it to me. I promised absolute anonymity though I insisted that the locations and dates of the events needed to be published. In turn, I was asked not to edit any of the copy which I eventually agreed to
When I initially talked to the experiencer I asked; “Why are you coming forward with this information?” The general reply was that they considered it an important event and that others should know that these circumstances can occur. They also wanted to make people aware of the long-term consequences that may result from an abduction. All parties agreed that the following transcript could be published:
“On Saturday, November 3rd, 2007, at approximately 8:30 p.m. my life ended. Not literally, but everything I had gained and achieved to that point was taken away from me. Since that day I can only recall bits and pieces of my past but barely enough to independently get by. Fortunately for me, my mom and dad have persevered with me though, without them, I’m not sure if I’d be able to survive on my own. I will attempt to describe what happened to me even though much of my personal history before that day has been provided by my parents and other acquaintances. The remaining information comes by way of my therapist who has extracted and recorded it from the deep recesses of my mind by means of several regressive hypnotherapy sessions. Here we go.
During the evening of that fateful day I had spent most of the afternoon attending campus events at Georgia Tech where I was in my 4th year. I was accompanied by a few friends who, like myself, were Biomedical Engineering majors. I was looking forward to continuing my graduate studies at Duke University the following year. Around 8:00 p.m. we had just finished eating dinner at a local restaurant and decided to go to a friend’s dorm room and watch TV. This is where things get ‘fuzzy.’
I was told (by friends and others) that we were walking on McMillan St., about a block from the friend’s 33 residence hall, when I told the group that I needed to see someone and that I would catch up with them later. The first thing I remember after that point of time is that I was laid back in a large recliner-like chair, but I had no idea where I was. My eyes were open, but I couldn’t see anything other than blurry bright white light. I also felt paralyzed and could not speak. There was no sound other than a low droning that seemed to vibrate all around me. I have no idea how long I was there, but I would wake for a few minutes then dose off again. For some reason I sensed that I had been in the recliner for a very long time. At some period, I woke to a series of ‘chirping’ sounds as well as the sense of something moving around me. I also noticed that I had no sense of smell though I could still breathe through my nose. Again, I would continue to dose off and on. My perception of time was nonexistent. When I would wake, I felt like I just wanted to die because I feared that I would be in this state for the remainder of my life. Anxiety and frustration overwhelmed me, but I couldn’t move or yell for help. This was all I could consciously remember about the incident.
I was found 45 hours later wandering aimlessly in one of the terminals at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport which is on the other side of Atlanta. I had been reported missing by my friends and my parents had already driven from our home in Raleigh, NC. The police took me to a nearby hospital where I was kept for several days. I don’t remember my hospital stay. My parents drove me home to Raleigh after I was released from the hospital. This is where I have remained since.
During the past 4 years I have attempted to regain what I had forgotten but I am not progressing very well. I remembered my parents, my sisters and other relatives and a few flashbacks from college, but little else can be recalled. I have undergone many neurological tests and have been prescribed a few medications, but I still am unable to my past. In fact, I have experienced a few bouts of deep depression and afraid to venture far from home unless someone is with me. I have a tremendous hypnotherapist who has used regression therapy to help me express my feelings during my ‘abduction.’ Yes, that is what my hypnotherapist believes happened to me. I will attempt to describe what my regression sessions produced.
At some period during the abduction I must have been able to see my captors because I provided a fairly detailed description while under hypnosis. These ‘things’ were about 5 ft. tall and had bodies similar to humans. They wore yellow and crimson overalls made of a very thin material. The heads were shaped like humans, but each had pointed chins, small noses and ears as well as a narrow mouth with dark thin lips. The eyes were larger than human eyes and circular with dark pupils, but you could tell when they focused on you because the pupils would narrow, and the eye would expand in size. I never heard them speak but they would emit an odd ‘chirping.’ They had bald heads and no noticeable hair. The skin was translucent with a yellow-green tint. The hands had five fingers with nails, but the thumbs were short compared to humans.
I don’t remember any procedures being performed on me, but I do recall writing answers to questions on a device though I don’t know how I was given the questions; if that makes any sense. Some of the questions were physics equations and others were related to human physiology. Beyond that, I couldn’t recall anything more. I truly believe we are being observed by another species. I don’t know if they are alien or if they have been on this planet longer than us, but I think that we should be concerned. I have tried to avoid feeling sorry for myself, but I cannot stop thinking that I will most likely suffer permanent effects as a result of my abduction. Regardless, I can say that I still possess some hope that I will one day ‘snap’ out of this ordeal and move on with my life.”
NOTE: I had been promised exclusive access if this experiencer was able to recall further information of their ordeal. I had also asked that they keep in contact with me. To this day, there has not been significant progress. Lon
