A Southern California boy encounters a little bearded man while riding his bike. The man suddenly scurries away into the weeds, never to be seen again.
By Kent McCaman - Back in 1971, I was riding my bicycle on a sunny California afternoon in tranquil Palos Verdes Estates. I stopped my bike at the side of a street to see the view. Downtown Los Angeles was twenty miles north. Immediately in front of me was a narrow foot path worn smooth through a growth of weeds.
Twenty yards away on the path I saw something I didnʼt expect to see. A bearded man stood facing me. He wore a long-sleeved lumberjack-style shirt and blue dungarees. His hair was dark brown. I couldnʼt discern his age. His body proportions were typical of an average fit man. He realized that I saw him. We were motionless looking at each other for probably five seconds. I waved to him. This prompted him to suddenly scurry into thick brush a few feet next to him.
Why didnʼt I expect to see this? Because he couldnʼt have been more than two-and-a-half feet high!
As fast as I could pedal my bike, I rode to where he had been. I called-out, “Donʼt be afraid. I am a friend. My name is Kent. I wonʼt hurt you. Please come back.” But he didnʼt come back.
I looked at the height of the weeds to provide comparative scale in an effort to determine the height of the man that was standing there. Doing so confirmed my estimation of two-and-a-half-feet.
Certainly, this experience is surpassed by everything we are fortunate to read on any day of Lonʼs blog. Still, I write because I have thought about this for several decades and it remains too thought-provoking not to share.
Man in the Weeds © 2020 Kent McCaman
