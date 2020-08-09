Harrowing Black-Eyed Woman Encounter in Phoenix, Arizona

A Phoenix, Arizona woman has a harrowing experience with a black-eyed woman late one night at her home. The woman left herself into the house and refused to leave.
I recently found the following account, mixed in with other recollections, in an old database:
"My experience with a black eyed woman happened mid December 2014. I was living in downtown Phoenix at the time and just moved into my apartment the previous month.
I was out with some friends that night and got home around 10:00 pm. I had to be at work at 5:00 am so I went straight to bed. I woke up abruptly to knocking on my door and thought, 'it's 2 am...who the hell is at my door?' I laid my head back down, but then I heard knocking again. I peaked out my window to see who it was and it was a young Hispanic woman who was very pale. She yelled "I need your help!" I immediately sprung out of bed thinking this girl was in trouble. I instantly thought if my sister or mom, if they were in that position I hope someone would help.
I cracked the door open and asked, "Are you okay, what's wrong?" She said "I need to use your phone." Her voice was very calm but something was just wrong. She was about 5 ft 8 in., 18-20 years old or so. Everything about her seemed normal but she had these strange glasses on and a strange vibe. I told her "Hold on let me grab it." I went back into my room to grab my phone when I heard the door slowly open. I quickly began to have second thoughts about what I just did opening the door to a stranger that early.
I walked back out to give her my phone when I saw her laying on my couch. I told her, "Make it quick I need to be at work in a few hours." As I said that she turned her head towards me, took of her glasses and smiled. I couldn't move. Her eyes were completely black like someone sharpied her eyeballs, and had some type of black substance in her teeth. She stood up and eased her way towards me. I tossed her the phone not wanting to be anywhere near this person. She grabbed it and made 2 calls, which later I found out were disconnected numbers.
When she was done I asked her, "Can you wait outside for your ride I need to sleep." She replied "I can't leave." I said you need to wait outside you can't be in here. She began to cry. I told her I'm sorry for whatever happened to you but you really can't be in here. She looked up at me, smiled and asked "Can I use your bathroom before I leave?" I pointed to the bathroom and she went into it without closing the door. I grabbed my phone from the coffee table, dialed 911 but it didn't go through. I yelled, "You need to leave NOW!" I heard nothing from her. I peeked into the bathroom and what I saw will haunt me forever. She was scratching at her face and smiling in the mirror. I saw that and ran to my room and locked the door. I kept yelling, "I called the police!" I heard her giggle and say, "I told you I can't leave!" I wanted to cry, I was shaking and didn't know what to do. I kept telling myself, "I'm strong, I'm strong."
About 5 minutes went by and I heard knocking on the door again as if the situation was in replay. I peaked out my window to see if it was a concerned neighbor but it was her, again. I sprinted to my door to lock it but it already was. I was paralyzed in fear. How could she lock my door from the inside and be out? I cracked my window open and threw out a sweatshirt with $20 bucks in it. I yelled, "Get a cab, hitch a ride just leave me alone!" She didn't touch the sweatshirt or the money and sat there on my steps as if she was waiting for me.
I began pounding the connecting wall to my neighbor. I dialed 911 again and it finally went through. As I explained the situation to the dispatcher I peeked out the window to see her gone along with my sweatshirt. I felt the biggest relief.
Needless to say I didn't sleep the rest of the morning. As I left for work I opened my door to see my $20 bill on my doorstep. It looked like a brand new crisp $20 bill. I picked it up, ran to my car and left for work. I'm not exactly sure what I experienced that night, but I will never forget it." HS
Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research Updates / Discussion - Arcane Radio
I sincerely ask that you consider supporting Phantoms & Monsters through a donation. Yes, I do receive some funds through books and advertising. But it is far from enough to cover expenses, especially since Amazon.com and other affiliates have lowered royalties and CPM because of the Covid-19 lockdown.
If you are interested in helping out, you can use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog and newsletter or go directly to PayPal.com and use my email lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com as the recipient. You can also make a donation through Facebook Messenger. Thanks for your continued support. Lon
PLEASE NOTE: The Arcane Radio YouTube uploads are being moved to the 'Beyond Explanation' channel. You may want to subscribe to 'Beyond Explanation' so that you don't miss an episode. Thanks.
'Winged Cryptids: Humanoids, Monsters & Anomalous Creatures Casebook' is now available on Amazon.com and from our new publisher Singular Fortean Publishing
A review of 'Winged Cryptids: Humanoids, Monsters & Anomalous Creatures Casebook' by Linda Godfrey
SUBSCRIBE NOW to 'Beyond Explanation'...Phantoms & Monsters on YouTube - Also, the 'Arcane Radio' show archive is available at the same channel.
Follow the Phantoms & Monsters Archives on Flipboard
Follow the Phantoms & Monsters Archive on Mix
Disclaimer:
The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.
Fair Use Notice:
This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.
You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.
Please Note:
On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute) NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters.
© 2005-2020 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved