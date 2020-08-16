Hairy Hominid Incidents in Pennsylvania & Philippines

3 possible Bigfoot / Sasquatch encounters and sighting recalled by the witnesses when they were youngers. Two were in Pennsylvania and the other was in the Philippines.
Here are a few reports from an older database:
"I was staying in the Philippines for a month with an old friend in 2006. We were driving from Pagudpud back to Laoag in the late evening when we stopped to look at something we had seen off the side of the road. This area is quite rural and forested and it's easy to drive on poorly paved roads for a while before encountering another vehicle.
Driving at a cautious speed in the tall, surrounding brush that looked a lot like corn stalks amongst a forest we noticed a large dark figure, well around or over 6'5" rushing through the field. Seeing as I hadn't met a single individual past 5'7" in my time at Laoag I freaked out and my friend slammed on the brakes. We both observed it in silence. It looked at us, not menacingly, but there was just an eerie feeling not knowing what the intentions were of this looming figure that could easily rush at and end us (we were only about 30-40 feet away at that point).
After about half a minute it just turned back into the stalks heading towards its initial direction. My friend and I sat in stunned silence before we composed ourselves enough to give each other a quick "What?!? Drive Away Now." look then continue our panicked journey back. We spoke little of the incident on our trip and haven't told many people aside from close friends because... Asian "Bigfoot/Sasquatch" in the Philippines? Okay. Sure. Go back to sleep. I have never been exactly sure what I saw, it certainly didn't have the face or appearance of a bear. It looked more like a tall, dark, slouched hairy humanoid figure. It was certainly not a man though.
That's my experience. Haven't had a reason to return to the Philippines since then, and don't really want to." PP
-----
"This sighting was in southwest Pennsylvania around the spring of 2004. I was 15 years old and was having a sleepover at my house with two friends. One of my friends lived deep in the woods and needed to be picked up. So, with one friend already with me, my mom drives out to friend's house.
We're all in the car and we all start to smell this horrid stench, like I'm talking dead animal mixed with someone going to the gym daily and not bathing for a week horrid. As we're driving down the road to get on the main road, I turn around and see this massive thing with brown/red hair leaning against an incline to climb up and go into the woods. I turned around and freaked out, telling my mom to stop the car. By the time she found a spot to pull over we were about a quarter mile down the road and whatever it was had vanished. I was the only one who saw it and was made fun of by my friends." LP
-----
"I was staying in a cabin on the border of Pennsylvania and Maryland in the mountains. One day we were snowed in and when your snowed in up there you're stuck. Now, there are plenty of bears and deer up there. We keep salt licks, corn and all kinds of stuff around, not to hunt, but to just feed them.
Well, I walk by the back window which is over the underground garage where we kept snowmobiles and four wheelers. I see this big brownish looking thing in the woods, probably 50 feet from the cabin, just sitting in the snow. I was shocked because I had never really seen a bear there but heard the stories about them being around. So I ran to get my mom to show her and as we walked back to the window, the damn thing STOOD UP. And I don't mean like a bear, I mean like a big, tall man standing up. It then turned around and walked with a huge stride, and took off into the woods. We stood there shocked. What the hell was that?! And my uncle just says "oh that's Squatch.He's a celebrity around here." I don't know if he was just trying to make us feel better by defusing the situation with a comedic remark but after that I never went into those woods alone again." EM
