Thursday, August 27, 2020

Bizarre 'Smiling' Coyote Encountered in Northeast Ohio

A northeast Ohio man is driving home from work at night and encounters a coyote that walks out onto the road, sits and looks directly at the witness. The coyote then 'smiles,' displaying human-like teeth!

I recently found the following strange account: 

"This encounter took place on July 4th, 2020. I live in northeast Ohio and I started a new job about 2 months ago as a process technician at a dairy plant. During my commute back and forth from work I drive through a wooded area. Nothing uncommon for me, as where I live in NE Ohio forests are common. I work 4 pm to 4 am and it's a long drive home. Whether it's being tired, hungry or the fog almost every night, I go the same way every day and night.

I was driving my way home and was going through the forested area. As I said, there's almost fog every night, so I'm on high alert for deer, raccoons and such critters. It's just like every other drive home so far. I have a podcast on, focusing on the road, thinking of getting something to eat at McDonalds.

All of a sudden, I see reflecting eyes. Out of the woods comes a coyote, which aren't too rare in these parts. I start slowing down as it crosses the road, but until it turns to my car and sits in the road. It sat about 10 feet in front of me. I thought about driving around it, but this was too odd of a thing to happen to just drive away from it. I expected it to just get up and walk away at any given second.

This is where I began to get very scared. I honked my horn and after about 2 or 3 seconds it literally 'smiles' at me. I have my brights on, so I can see it perfectly. This coyote had human shaped teeth. My heart dropped and every hair on my body raised, just as it is now recalling this incident. It lasted about a second or two, before rising up and running back into the woods. I sat there in fear for about 5 seconds, before shoving my foot on the pedal and driving at getaway speed.

I didn't stop and get food because I suddenly had no appetite. I swear this coyote had human teeth! There was no doubt about it. I'm very into the paranormal and that includes cryptids. Is it possible I ran into a skinwalker or some genetically mutated coyote? I am Native American if that counts for anything." NO

NOTE: this is not the first time I have heard of smiling canines with human-like teeth. Could this be a shapeshifter? Strange phenomenon indeed. Lon

