Bigfoot Jumps Into Truck Bed in North Alabama

A few friends in north Alabama are exploring a dirt road and trying to catch fish in a small pond at night. When they were ready to leave, a Bigfoot leaps off an adjacent ledge and lands in the bed of the pickup.
I recently received the following information:
"Lon, I'm getting some real good howls between midnight and 3 am (in north Alabama). I have insomnia from a torn tendon in my shoulder that makes it harder to sleep. Sometimes they are close enough to get the hounds in the area to bark. Like when they're on a hot trail, only they're either tied or fenced in cause they stay put. I have a trail cam and hope I get some good pics to share. If so you'll be first to get a look.
I was out riding in my old truck one night and thought I'd see what some friends were up to. They were looking under the hood of their car. I asked if they needed a ride or anything. They said they had it under control, so I was about to leave when I spotted a dirt road I hadn't seen before. I guess I was always in a hurry. It went to a strip pit and an old coal shaker. I asked my friends if they wanted to check it out. They did.
So we rode down and there were ponds where the pits were. We decided to see if we could catch a mess of fish, so I backed the truck up to the wall of a cliff and they parked close to the water. It was about 8:30 pm when we got there and by 10 pm we hadn't caught anything worth keeping. I told them I was leaving, but they asked me to wait to make sure the car started. As I sat in my truck waiting to hear the car start something huge jumped off the cliff and landed in my truck bed and leaped back out. My window was down and I heard the heavy stomps and it was gone. 3 large strides and this thing had covered close to 25 yards to disappear in the pines.
At first I thought deer, maybe, but they don't travel on 2 legs. I asked my friends if they saw what happened but they were white as ghost and found it hard to speak at first without stuttering a little. One finally said, 'It was huge and covered in dark hair.' The other whispered, 'Bigfoot.' I thought they were trying to pull a trick on me and was about to get mad. But at the same time 3 rocks hit the ground behind the car and splashed in the pond, then a loud scream came from the pines. We left so fast we almost hit each other's vehicle.
When we got to town we talked about what we saw and heard. When one of them was showing another of our friends what happened he found a footprint with blood smeared in the center of the truck bed. We never told anyone else cause we knew nobody would believe us. Until now I've kept sightings to myself. Since 25 years ago you were crazy and mocked for these stories. Now today Bigfoot and UFOs are being seen and talked about by those who laughed at your stories. All you can say is, 'Now, do you believe what I told you when we were young?'" DB
I sincerely ask that you consider supporting Phantoms & Monsters through a donation. Yes, I do receive some funds through books and advertising. But it is far from enough to cover expenses, especially since Amazon.com and other affiliates have lowered royalties and CPM because of the Covid-19 lockdown.
PLEASE NOTE: The Arcane Radio YouTube uploads are being moved to the 'Beyond Explanation' channel. You may want to subscribe to 'Beyond Explanation' so that you don't miss an episode. Thanks.
'Winged Cryptids: Humanoids, Monsters & Anomalous Creatures Casebook' is now available on Amazon.com and from our new publisher Singular Fortean Publishing
A review of 'Winged Cryptids: Humanoids, Monsters & Anomalous Creatures Casebook' by Linda Godfrey
SUBSCRIBE NOW to 'Beyond Explanation'...Phantoms & Monsters on YouTube - Also, the 'Arcane Radio' show archive is available at the same channel.
Follow the Phantoms & Monsters Archives on Flipboard
Follow the Phantoms & Monsters Archive on Mix
Disclaimer:
The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.
Fair Use Notice:
This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.
You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.
Please Note:
On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute) NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters.
© 2005-2020 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved