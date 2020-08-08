Bigfoot Closely Approached Brothers at Fort Stewart, Georgia

Two brothers are planning to hunt feral hogs on the Fort Stewart, Georgia military base in November 1997. While at the location they are closely approached by a Bigfoot.
I recently received a telephone call from 'MP' in reference to a Bigfoot encounter at Fort Stewart, Georgia.
This incident occurred in November 1997 in the M12 area of the base. MP and his brother had obtained hunting tags that allowed them access to specific areas of base designated for bowhunting of feral hogs and deer.
It was approximately 4:30 am when they pulled along the tank road. They wanted to go in early and set up their tree stands. They were planning to hunt for for feral hogs this particular morning.
After they finished setting up the tree stands, they intended on walking back to their truck (this was a large delivery truck used for work) and grab an hour or so of sleep until dawn. On the walk back to the truck, there were several pine cones thrown in their direction. They couldn't explain why this was occurring, but they were on alert.
When they reached the truck, MP was sitting in the passenger seat and his brother was on the driver's side. They discussed the pine cones incident for a bit, then tried to get some sleep.
After 15 minutes or so, MP's brother poked MP on his left side and softly told him to wake up. MP opened his eyes and looked at his brother. When he did, he noticed that his brother was looking at the passenger side window with fear in his face. MP slowly turned his head and saw a huge hairy head and face with large dark eyes staring at them through the partially fogged up window. Whatever this beast was it had to have been 8 foot in height since they were sitting in the cab of this delivery truck.
MP's right hand reached down the side of his seat in an attempt to retrieve a .44 revolver. As he did this, MP saw a huge hairy hand practically cover the outside surface of the window. Then, just as quickly, the beast disappeared. MP's brother immediately started the truck and gunned it out of the area, leaving the tree stands.
Later that same day, they decided to go back and retrieve the tree stands. It was approximately 4:45 pm as daylight was beginning to wane. They quickly detached the tree stands and began walking back to the truck. As they were walking a pine cone sailed over MP's head. They both looked to their left and noticed a large Bigfoot standing partially behind a pine tree about 30 yards distance from them. It was not making any sound, but swayed a bit while raising its arms above its head. MP and his brother instantly started to run, hoping that this creature would not chase them. They safely reached the truck and quickly left.
According to MP, this was the last time that he and his brother ever returned to hunt on the base.
I told MP of several Bigfoot and upright canine sighting accounts at Fort Stewart that had previously been reported to me over the years. One of these incidents occurred in 1942 when the base was a boot camp during WWII. Lon
