Upright Cryptid Wolf Encountered in Grayland, Washington

A Native American man is confronted by a huge upright cryptid wolf at his place of work in Grayland, Washington. Was it a Skinwalker?
The following account was provided by a friend of the actual witness:
"This story belongs to a friend of mine. He told me this once, and I simply have to tell it. My friend is of Wuikinuxv heritage, a Native American tribe who settled the Pacific Northwest coast. He is quite the character. For one, he is a whopping 6'10" and has the blackest eyes you could imagine. He always has this frowning face going on, which makes him even more intimidating. He is everything but a bad guy, in fact he is the most gentle of giants.
He was working at a gas station in Grayland, Washington in 1992, and he pretty much always worked the graveyard shift from 11pm to 7am. Business wasn't exactly booming at nights so he was usually watching TV or reading magazines between customers. The area he lived and worked in was deeply associated with all things Native American. There was a potent sense of pride in the surrounding communities, but also a very distinct presence of superstition and old traditions. My friend was no exception, he was a firm believer of the ways of the old. This made his encounter even more terrifying.
One night, he was sitting as usual watching TV when a customer entered the gas station. The customer paid for his gas, a pack of smokes and some soda and returned to his car. Nothing unusual. But as my friend looked out the window toward the customer's car, he spotted what looked like a huge dog sitting by the edge of the woods. Now, the window is located on the side of the building, some distance from the sliding door, overlooking the pumps and the roof covering it. On the sides of the roof are strong halogen-lights which shine into the gas station. This gives the gas station not only an eerie lighting with the blinds casting long, striped shadows, but also blinds the teller to an extent. As he peered through the window, trying to focus on the dog, it was gone.
He didn't think much of it. Even if it was a wolf, he was inside. Wolves where common here, but this wolf was huge. He brushed it off and returned to watching the TV. A couple of hours go by and not a single customer has entered since the last one. He was just about to refill some condiments when he heard a large thud coming from the back. It wasn't inside, he could hear that. But it came from the back, and behind the building where they keep the garbage. The gas station had been visited before by scavenging homeless, but my friend didn't really care. It wasn't his garbage, and it was just garbage. Let them take it.
But it kept getting noisier. He decided to grab a flashlight and a gun from the office and circle around the back to tell whoever ventured there to leave, as he had had enough. His presence alone would have scared off anyone, but he wanted to feel safe just in case. He exited through the sliding doors, walking past the window he was just sitting by. As he turned the corner, he shines the light toward the dumpsters. As the cone of light hits the dumpsters, my friend instantly drops the flashlight and the gun. It's the huge dog he saw before, scouring through the garbage. It wasn't a dog though. It clearly stood on its hind legs, reaching the same height as himself. It couldn't be a bear as it was too gaunt. The creatures eyes had been glowing in the light of the flashlight, making it even more terrifying. He ran inside the gas station, and he wasn't followed. He locked the door, stayed inside the whole night and quit the next day.
My friend is still convinced that he saw a Skinwalker, a shapeshifting shaman of sorts that are an occurrence in Native American lore and culture. It's just a really creepy story." V
