Upright Canine (Possible Skinwalker) Observed in Albuquerque, NM

An Albuquerque man observes a huge canine from the balcony of his apartment. After being stared down by the beast, it stands up on its hind legs and runs off. Was it a Skinwalker?
I recently came across the following account:
"I grew up in New Mexico, and still live in the state. My whole life, I've heard stories about Skinwalkers, and I consider myself to be somewhat knowledgeable on the subject. I've always been interested in them and find then creepy yet fascinating, and I talk about them a lot, even though one of my Navajo friends insists that I shouldn't, and always leaves the room when I bring up the topic.
Anyways, I live in a third story apartment in north Albuquerque. The area of the city I live in is rather busy, even at night. There are lots of restaurants, businesses, and even a shopping mall nearby. One night, I was chilling alone at my place, eating some cereal and watching Netflix. It was late, about 1:00 AM, and I was about ready to go to bed, when I hear barking from outside my window. This isn't uncommon in my apartment complex, as they do allow dogs that are under 40 pounds. But something was seriously wrong with the way this barking sounded. It was almost as if the dog was drowning or something, like half the barks were coming from underwater.
I creep outside onto my balcony, and I see the source of the noise. It certainly looks like a dog, except for the fact that it's enormous, like the size of one of those Russian Caucasian Mountain dogs. I've seriously never seen a dog that big before in person. It was standing in a dimly lit grassy courtyard area of my apartment complex. The lights are this dull yellow, and the bulbs are really old, so I couldn't make out the details of this animal. All I could honestly tell was that it was really big, really furry, and that it seemed to be pointed in my direction. When I stepped out into my balcony, the barking immediately stopped. I stared at the dog for a while, and it almost seemed like it was staring right back at me. We stayed like this for maybe two minutes or so, when I hear a loud honk from a car on the nearby highway.
At this point, the dog STANDS UP on its hind legs and sprints off toward the small arroyo near my complex. It was honestly extremely terrifying. I've never come that close to actually pooping my own pants.
Of course, my first thought is that I just witnessed a Skinwalker. The only thing is that I've never, EVER heard or read about Skinwalkers being in such a busy city or urban area.
The scariest thing is that my Navajo friend has always told me that I need to stop talking about Skinwalkers because that attracts their attention, so now I feel paranoid." R
NOTE: I have been told by several members of the Navajo nation that simply discussing a Skinwalker can cause a possible encounter. So the statement by the witness is actually a part of the lore associated with the phenomenon. Lon
